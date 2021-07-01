Hyundai Motor America Reports All-Time June and Q2 2021 Sales

- Best June Total and Retail Sales Ever
- Record-Breaking Q2 Total and Retail Sales
- Most First Half-Yearly Total and Retail Sales in Hyundai History
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2021
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total June sales of 72,465 units, a 45% increase compared with June 2020. This was the highest June sales total in Hyundai history and the fourth consecutive month setting a new monthly record.
"The dedication of our retail partners in delivering Hyundai vehicles with an outstanding consumer experience is paying off with even more sales records," said Randy Parker, senior vice president, National Sales, Hyundai Motor America. "We continue to successfully manage the extraordinary consumer demand in close collaboration with our manufacturing and supply chain partners."
June Retail Highlights
Hyundai set a new June retail sales record with 66,765 retail sales, up 36%. Retail sales rose for the entire lineup with SUVs (+24%), cars (+64%) and eco-friendly vehicles (+639%), all growing substantially. Eco-friendly vehicles also accounted for 11% of the retail volume.
Q2 and First Half Highlights
In the second quarter, Hyundai sold 240,005 total (+69%) and 226,094 retail (+69%) units, both all-time Q2 records. The first half also saw new records with 407,135 total (+49%) and 383,564 retail (+55%) sales.
June Total Sales Summary
Jun-21
Jun-20
% Chg
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
% Chg
2021 YTD
2020 YTD
% Chg
Hyundai
72,465
50,135
45%
240,005
141,722
69%
407,135
272,597
49%
June Product and Corporate Activities
- Santa Cruz Production Begins: Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama celebrated the launch of the all-new 2022 Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle
- Elantra N Teaser: Hyundai Motor Company revealed the first glimpse of the Elantra N
- Hyundai and Disney: In support of the #QuestionEverything marketing campaign for the all-new Tucson, Hyundai partnered with Disney to produce custom content featuring talent and characters from The Bachelorette, black-ish, SportsCenter and Marvel
- Good Housekeeping Awards: Four Hyundai vehicles were featured in Good Housekeeping's Best New Family Cars for 2021
- Fuel Cell Racing: Hyundai Motor Group announced that its dedicated hydrogen fuel cell system brand, HTWO, will make its motorsports debut in the ETCR
- Boston Dynamics: Hyundai Motor Group completed its acquisition of Boston Dynamics
Model Total Sales
Vehicle
Jun-21
Jun-20
% Chg
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
% Chg
2021 YTD
2020 YTD
%Chg
Accent
959
1,239
-23%
5,832
3,487
67%
10,104
8,294
22%
Elantra
14,785
7,561
96%
47,964
22,705
111%
74,057
48,450
53%
Ioniq
3,444
868
297%
6,982
1,916
264%
11,107
5,438
104%
Kona
8,388
5,943
41%
28,386
15,593
82%
50,996
30,767
66%
Nexo
22
12
83%
56
25
124%
134
76
76%
Palisade
5,965
8,169
-27%
22,294
19,366
15%
43,501
36,455
19%
Santa Fe
11,202
8,376
34%
34,540
23,527
47%
63,110
43,429
45%
Sonata
9,938
5,407
84%
33,641
14,687
129%
54,198
30,289
79%
Tucson
14,621
10,216
43%
50,370
34,206
47%
83,517
57,941
44%
Veloster
108
806
-87%
674
2,205
-69%
1,361
4,287
-68%
Venue
3,033
1,538
97%
9,266
4,005
131%
15,050
7,171
110%
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.
