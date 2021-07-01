Cloud Providers Eased COVID-19's Impact on Brazil, Helping Enterprises Quickly Go Remote to Maintain Operations

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Cloud Providers Eased COVID-19's Impact on Brazil, Helping Enterprises Quickly Go Remote to Maintain Operations

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Providers of private/hybrid cloud services in Brazil responded quickly and creatively to the COVID-19 crisis, allowing enterprises to move computing resources off-premises to protect IT staff and maintain operations, according to a new report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensNext-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions report for Brazil finds the use of colocation, hosting and private clouds on public cloud infrastructure grew rapidly during the pandemic as enterprises enabled remote IT management.

“Brazilian companies raced to the cloud,” said Jan Erik Aase, partner and global leader, ISG Provider Lens Research. “Moving enterprise applications off-premises during the pandemic was crucial to keeping businesses running, preserving jobs and reducing the social and economic impact of the global health crisis on Brazil.”

Many Brazilian enterprises had kept their IT operations on site and faced a dilemma at the beginning of the crisis, forced to choose between protecting IT employees’ health and maintaining operations and full employment, the report says. Those that had already shifted resources to the cloud easily pivoted to remote work, and other companies soon followed suit.

The pandemic also caused a shift in the Brazilian managed services market from growing competition to increasing consolidation, according to the report. New managed services companies emerged over the past three years as public cloud vendors sought to attract more service provider partnerships, but the pandemic hit smaller players hard. Larger providers acquired many of them, and consolidation is expected to continue in 2021.

Most managed services providers reported revenue growth from increasing cloud adoption, while colocation providers continued to build new data centers in Brazil, Chile and Colombia, the report said.

Application performance management has emerged as an important offering that differentiates the most successful managed service providers, ISG says. More enterprises are seeking providers that can correlate system performance to customer experience in addition to monitoring storage, availability, throughput and virtual machines.

The high number of cyberattacks, ransomware events and data breaches in Brazil in 2020 raised service providers’ awareness of security measures and compliance. The Lei Geral de Proteção de Dados (LGPD), the Brazilian equivalent of Europe’s GDPR, came into effect in 2020, leading many providers to offer their clients LGPD compliance assessments. While the law defines severe measures against companies that fail to protect individual privacy, none has been penalized yet, though some are under investigation.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensNext-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions report for Brazil evaluates the capabilities of 35 providers across four quadrants: Managed Services for Large Accounts, Managed Services for Midmarket, Managed Hosting, and Colocation Services.

The report names Compasso UOL, Equinix and T-Systems as Leaders in three quadrants and Ativy, IBM, Lumen and TIVIT as Leaders in two quadrants. It names Ascenty, Capgemini, Claranet, Dedalus, Nextios, ODATA, Scala, TCS, Unisys and Wipro as Leaders in one quadrant each.

In addition, HostDime, Matrix and Stefanini are named as Rising Stars—companies with a “promising portfolio” and “high future potential” by ISG’s definition—in one quadrant each.

Customized versions of the report are available from Ascenty, Ativy, Compasso+UOL, Scala+Data+Centers, TIVIT and T-Systems.

The 2021 ISG Provider LensNext-Gen Private/Hybrid Cloud – Data Center Services & Solutions report for Brazilis available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Germany, Switzerland, the U.K., France, the Nordics, Brazil and Australia/New Zealand, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

A companion research series, the ISG Provider Lens Archetype reports, offer a first-of-its-kind evaluation of providers from the perspective of specific buyer types.

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world’s top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries—a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry’s most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210701005599r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005599/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment