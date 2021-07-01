Hub Group Recognized With Three Supply Chain Sustainability Awards

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group ( HUBG) announces today that it has been recognized with three awards for sustainability in the supply chain: Food Logistics Top Green Provider, Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partner for 2021, and EcoVadis Bronze medal.



For the second year in a row, Hub Group is a Food Logistics Top Green Provider, which recognizes companies that enhance sustainability within the cold food and beverage industry.

For over 10 years, Inbound Logistics Green Supply Chain Partner has listed Hub Group as one of the top 75 companies for going above and beyond in ensuring its supply chain is socially and environmentally friendly.

As an EcoVadis Bronze company, Hub Group is recognized for its industry-leading environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices by the most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings.



“As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, it is an honor to continue to be recognized as top in the industry for our efforts to measure and reduce the supply chain’s impact on our environment,” said David Yeager, Hub Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “As an early pioneer of greenhouse gas-friendly transportation alternatives, we continue to invest in the long-term success of our customers and the environment. Most recently we started testing electric trucks and we have automated the process to quantify and report the CO2 emissions for all our customers.”

Over the last three years, Hub Group has saved over 9.7 billion pounds of carbon emissions through its efficient network, and reduces its carbon footprint at its corporate headquarters, which is Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold certified.

To learn more about Hub Group’s 50th anniversary and its sustainability practices visit https://www.hubgroup.com/50years.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company ( HUBG) with $3.5 billion in revenue, our 5,000 employees across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

