S&T Bancorp To Webcast Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

INDIANA, Pa., July 1, 2021

INDIANA, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York, announced today that a conference call detailing the company's second quarter 2021 earnings will be held live over the internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 22, 2021. David G. Antolik, interim chief executive officer and president, and Mark Kochvar, chief financial officer, will conduct the conference call. The public is invited to listen.

s_t_bancorp_logo.jpg

S&T Bancorp, Inc. intends to release its second quarter earnings before the market opens on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

PERTINENT USER INFORMATION:

What:

S&T Bancorp, Inc. 2nd Quarter Earnings Conference Call

When:

1:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, July 22, 2021

Where:

S&T Bank's Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com

How:

Live over the internet

To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp's webpage at the address listed above and click on "Events & Presentations." Select "2nd Quarter 2021 Conference Call" and follow the instructions. Participants are asked to access the webcast approximately five minutes prior to the beginning of the discussion. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived on this website for at least 90 days. A replay of the call will also be available until July 29, 2021, by dialing 1.877.481.4010; the Conference ID is 41690.

To Ask Questions:
Prior to the webcast, please email questions to [email protected]. Also, participants who log into the conference call will have an opportunity to email their questions directly from the webpage beginning at 12:55 p.m. ET until the conclusion of the presentation.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release:
The S&T Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Press Release can be accessed on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at www.stbancorp.com. Click on "Press Releases."

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank:
S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.3 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in five markets including Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

favicon.png?sn=NE30066&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/st-bancorp-to-webcast-second-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301324111.html

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE30066&Transmission_Id=202107011000PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE30066&DateId=20210701
