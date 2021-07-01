Protiviti Named a '2021 Best Company for Multicultural Women'

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Protiviti Named a '2021 Best Company for Multicultural Women'

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Global consulting firm aims to create real, sustainable change for its multicultural communities

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 1, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named a '2021 Best Company for Multicultural Women' by Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media). The list, which is based on in-depth demographic data provided by participating organizations, evaluates companies in three key areas: workforce profile; recruitment, retention and advancement; and company culture and accountability. Ninety-five companies are recognized on the 2021 list.

Protiviti_Logo.jpg

We are continuously expanding our efforts to make Protiviti a place where all feel valued.

"Through our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion guided by our internal racial equity council, we nurture our employee network groups, including several designed to support our women employees and multicultural communities," said Protiviti's Susan Haseley, executive vice president, global diversity, equity and inclusion. "We have a formal sponsorship program and a deep-rooted commitment to mentoring. We've also invested in learning programs to help us better understand and recognize unconscious bias and racial equity. We're proud to receive this recognition that validates our efforts to create real, sustainable change and foster innovation."

"We are continuously expanding our efforts to make Protiviti a place where all feel valued, where all have a sense of belonging and where all can contribute and grow," said Scott Redfearn, executive vice president, global human resources, Protiviti. "We've expanded our pool of diverse candidates and actively built relationships with many professional organizations, including the National Association for Black Accountants, the National Society of Black Engineers, the Association of Latino Professionals for America and Ascend for Pan-Asian leaders, to ensure we attract the best talent across all communities to build their careers with Protiviti."

Best Companies honorees will be celebrated at Seramount's virtual Multicultural Women's National Conference on July 21-22, 2021.

Read more about Protiviti's awards and recognition at www.protiviti.com/US-en/company-recognition.

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach, and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Protiviti photos available upon request.

favicon.png?sn=SF30396&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/protiviti-named-a-2021-best-company-for-multicultural-women-301324106.html

SOURCE Protiviti

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF30396&Transmission_Id=202107011006PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF30396&DateId=20210701
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment