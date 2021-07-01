Transfix and TriumphPay Partner to Offer Freight Carriers an Enhanced Payment Experience

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Transfix and TriumphPay Partner to Offer Freight Carriers an Enhanced Payment Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

TriumphPay's payment process will provide the quickest industry-leading solution to get Transfix carriers visibility on their pay

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, a leading transportation solutions provider, today announced a new partnership with TriumphPay, a forward-thinking carrier payment platform. The partnership will enable Transfix to enhance the payment process for freight carriers by allowing them to post-load payments in an easier, faster, and more manageable way.

"At Transfix, we are constantly innovating to meet our customers' needs," said Christian Lee, CFO, Transfix. "By collaborating with TriumphPay, Transfix customers will have more options when it comes to getting paid on-the-go as well as having the ease of using one centralized online dashboard to manage their payments."

The new partnership allows carriers to streamline existing processes and eliminate accounting friction, and gives them the ability to view the status of their payments 24/7, without making a call. Additionally, carriers can manage and submit invoices online and upload paperwork for both factors and brokers to a connected dashboard.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Transfix to enhance carriers' payment needs," said Jordan Graft, Executive Vice President, TriumphPay. "By working closely with the Transfix team, we're now offering carriers a hassle-free way to receive instant payment status updates at their fingertips."

Together, Transfix and TriumphPay are working to create solutions that modernize the freight business, alleviating stress points for carriers on-the-go. To learn more, visit www.transfix.io.

About Transfix
Transfix is a leading transportation solutions provider whose digital brokerage capabilities and logistics software offerings are helping reshape the future of freight. The company combines deep industry expertise and a best in class carrier network with cutting edge technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and unmatched intelligence for optimizing the supply chain from start to finish. Today, the world's most recognized brands rely on Transfix's trusted carrier network, including six of the top ten retailers and five of the ten largest food and beverage brands in America. Transfix was named one of Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City. For more information, visit www.transfix.io.

About TriumphPay
TriumphPay is a carrier payment platform that connects brokers, shippers, factors and carriers through forward-thinking solutions that help each party successfully process, settle and manage carrier payments and drive growth. TriumphPay offers supply chain finance to brokers, allowing them to pay their carriers faster and drive carrier loyalty. TriumphPay provides the tools and services to increase automation, mitigate fraud, create back-office efficiency and improve the payment experience.

TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank, SSB, Member FDIC, and a member of the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) group. Triumph Bancorp is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products.

Media Contact
Cornelia Fernandez-Salvador, Carve Communications for Transfix
[email protected]
(786) 354-0012

favicon.png?sn=FL30365&sd=2021-07-01 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/transfix-and-triumphpay-partner-to-offer-freight-carriers-an-enhanced-payment-experience-301324410.html

SOURCE Transfix

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL30365&Transmission_Id=202107011000PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL30365&DateId=20210701
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment