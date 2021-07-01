Transfix and TriumphPay Partner to Offer Freight Carriers an Enhanced Payment Experience

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, a leading transportation solutions provider, today announced a new partnership with TriumphPay, a forward-thinking carrier payment platform. The partnership will enable Transfix to enhance the payment process for freight carriers by allowing them to post-load payments in an easier, faster, and more manageable way.

"At Transfix, we are constantly innovating to meet our customers' needs," said Christian Lee, CFO, Transfix. "By collaborating with TriumphPay, Transfix customers will have more options when it comes to getting paid on-the-go as well as having the ease of using one centralized online dashboard to manage their payments."

The new partnership allows carriers to streamline existing processes and eliminate accounting friction, and gives them the ability to view the status of their payments 24/7, without making a call. Additionally, carriers can manage and submit invoices online and upload paperwork for both factors and brokers to a connected dashboard.

"We are delighted to be partnering with Transfix to enhance carriers' payment needs," said Jordan Graft, Executive Vice President, TriumphPay. "By working closely with the Transfix team, we're now offering carriers a hassle-free way to receive instant payment status updates at their fingertips."

Together, Transfix and TriumphPay are working to create solutions that modernize the freight business, alleviating stress points for carriers on-the-go. To learn more, visit www.transfix.io .

About Transfix

Transfix is a leading transportation solutions provider whose digital brokerage capabilities and logistics software offerings are helping reshape the future of freight. The company combines deep industry expertise and a best in class carrier network with cutting edge technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and unmatched intelligence for optimizing the supply chain from start to finish. Today, the world's most recognized brands rely on Transfix's trusted carrier network, including six of the top ten retailers and five of the ten largest food and beverage brands in America. Transfix was named one of Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City. For more information, visit www.transfix.io.

About TriumphPay

TriumphPay is a carrier payment platform that connects brokers, shippers, factors and carriers through forward-thinking solutions that help each party successfully process, settle and manage carrier payments and drive growth. TriumphPay offers supply chain finance to brokers, allowing them to pay their carriers faster and drive carrier loyalty. TriumphPay provides the tools and services to increase automation, mitigate fraud, create back-office efficiency and improve the payment experience.

TriumphPay is a division of TBK Bank, SSB, Member FDIC, and a member of the Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) group. Triumph Bancorp is a financial holding company with a diversified line of community banking, national lending, and commercial finance products.

