BCT-Bank of Charles Town Launches "Pack the 'Pack" Donations Campaign with Its Backpack Program Partners For Local Food-Insecure Children

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., July 1, 2021

CHARLES TOWN, W. Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) – BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, today announced a new funding campaign through its BCTCares For The Hungry initiative in support of local backpack food programs for food-insecure children. This BCTCares campaign is called "Pack the 'Pack" in reference to raising funds to purchase enough food to fill 5,000 take-home backpacks. Fundraising will be from July 1, 2021 through August 31, 2021. Monetary donations will be accepted at all BCT branch locations and online. For a list of branches, visit www.mybct.bank/locations/. Online donations can be made by visiting www.mybct.bank/bctcares/.

BCT_Cares_Logo.jpg

Alice Frazier, President and CEO of BCT remarked, "The BCTCares team was particularly moved to help the startling number of food-insecure children in our communities. Through our Pack the 'Pack campaign, we are raising awareness in our communities about the thousands of local children who will go hungry and are asking those communities to join us to prevent it. A $5.00 donation will fill one backpack with food for one child." Frazier continued, "Over 150 years ago, our founders established a culture of neighbor helping neighbor. We think this is one more opportunity to do just that."

For the Pack the 'Pack campaign, BCTCares has partnered with local backpack program charities who will purchase and distribute food using the funds donated. The local backpack program partners are:

- Berkeley County Backpack Program (Berkeley County, WV) -
http://feedbcwvkids.org/
- Community Combined Ministries – Kidz Power Pacs (Jefferson County, WV) - https://communitycombined.org/
- HARC/Micah's Backpack (Washington County, MD) -
https://harccoalition.org/programs/micahs-backpack/
- Loudoun Backpack Coalition (Loudoun County, VA) - https://loudouneducationfoundation.org/backpack-coalition/

To learn more about the Pack the 'Pack campaign and how to donate, visit any BCT branch or BCT's website at www.mybct.bank/about/bctcares.

About the Company

Founded in 1871 and celebrating their 150th year of service, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $661 million in assets as of March 31, 2020, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 60 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2019 and 2020, the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker. In 2018, Forbes named BCT a "Best In State Bank" for Maryland.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

favicon.png?sn=NE30850&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bct-bank-of-charles-town-launches-pack-the-pack-donations-campaign-with-its-backpack-program-partners-for-local-food-insecure-children-301324415.html

SOURCE BCT - Bank of Charles Town

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE30850&Transmission_Id=202107011019PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE30850&DateId=20210701
