New Offering Provides Tips and Exercises to Give Travelers Extra Peace of Mind Before, During and After Their Getaways

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's MyLife, a personalized mindfulness and emotional wellness app for kids and adults, and Travel + Leisure, the world's most influential travel media brand, have teamed up for a new mindfulness series aimed at helping travelers get out and explore the world with ease. Launching in the MyLife app on July 1st, the seven-part program, "Travel + Leisure's Mindful Travel Collection" is designed to help travelers slow down to take in everything a destination has to offer, combat jetlag, calm the mind to get them asleep on overnight flights or in new time zones, and to be able to live in the moment while traveling.

The teams at MyLife and Travel + Leisure worked together to curate a mix of meditations, stretches, journaling prompts, and sleep exercises that can help people stay mindful and present on every step of their journey. So whether they are sitting in an airplane seat, lying awake in a hotel bed, walking down a busy city street, or people-watching at an outdoor cafe, these Essentials are there to help clear the mental space needed to make the most of it.

The special curated section will offer seven different sections that can be completed in any order or as needed and cover how to acclimate to a new time zone and combatting jetlag, tips on taking a mental vacation, yoga and accupressure to relieve travel stress, travel anxiety, and deep breathing exercises to handle feeling overwhelmed. Each of the activities range in length from a few seconds to 10 minutes and are designed to be completed on the go.

Travel + Leisure Digital Content Director Deanne Kaczerski said, "Our audience never really stopped traveling—however, many opted for road trips to our national parks instead of international flights or staycations, visiting small towns and attractions within their own state. But, as more and more travelers get back out there in earnest once again, we're here to help make their experiences the best they can be. Our new offering created in collaboration with MyLife will give all travelers the tools they need to enjoy their upcoming trips to the fullest. After all, isn't that what travel is all about?"

"We understand that the MyLife users are eager to travel the world again, but not without understandable hesitations, concerns, or anxieties. MyLife is thrilled to partner with Travel + Leisure on this comprehensive collection of activities and actionable resources to reference before or during their trips," said Liz Doupnik, Director of Content Strategy + Production. "Our goal at MyLife is to provide mindfulness tools for moments of peace, healing, and empowerment no matter what's in our users' way — from sprinting to a connecting flight or juggling jet lag."

According to a 2020 study by the American Psychological Association, over half of U.S. adults feel uneasy to readjust to in-person interactions.

The MyLife app is available on iOS, Android and Amazon Alexa and online at my.life.

MyLife is a mindfulness app that is customized to match your emotions, starting every session with 'how are you feeling?' The emotional wellness platform helps both kids and adults build the emotional strength and confidence to handle whatever comes their way. Founded in 2015, the mindfulness app has over 400+ mindfulness activities based on user emotions. MyLife, which was purchased by Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in 2019, is available as a mobile app for iOS and Android, as a skill on Amazon Alexa and has developed a mindfulness curriculum for schools. Visit My.life for more.

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the cultural pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and provides compelling reasons to get up and go. Reaching an audience of more than 30 million, the Travel + Leisure media portfolio includes the U.S. flagship magazine, travelandleisure.com, newsletters, the Let's Go Together podcast, the World's Best Awards franchise, an extensive social media presence, and international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. Launched in 1971, the U.S. edition of Travel + Leisure is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in the U.S. Travel + Leisure is part of Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Luxury Group of best-in-class brands and is owned by Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL).

