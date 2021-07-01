Zoosk Launches Zoosk Live! Video to Emphasize Creativity, Connection, and Community

PR Newswire

BERLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dating app Zoosk, a flagship brand of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV), has announced the successful rollout of livestreaming video community Zoosk Live! to its core markets, giving members fresh ways to create meaningful social and romantic connections.

The livestreaming service, which is being offered via a partnership with ParshipMeet Group, is currently available for free to all Zoosk iOS and Android app users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Members can stream, interact with, and create Zoosk Live! content using their existing Zoosk accounts.

Eric Eichmann, CEO of Spark Networks, says: "We're excited to bring livestreaming to Zoosk users, allowing them to connect with others in a fun social environment. Zoosk Live! provides dating, streaming, and entertainment, emphasizing Zoosk's status as a thriving community and social dating site for meaningful relationships."

Zoosk Live! offers a range of livestreaming options for creators to join, including challenges, events, and interactive features like NextDate™, a speed dating game where Zoosk members can take a starring role in front of a livestreaming audience. The audience rates the date in real time, while the participants have 90 seconds to decide if there is enough of a shared spark to move to a private video chat.

In addition to NextDate, Zoosk Live! members can forge connections with people all around the world by publicly commenting on videos and rewarding streamers with likes and follows. A soon-to-be-launched feature will also enable private messaging between Zoosk members who meet while streaming.

Zoosk Live! rewards content creators too: streamers are rewarded with virtual gifts by their followers which can be exchanged for virtual diamonds. Once they pass a certain threshold, streamers can redeem these diamonds for real-world cash.

Spark Network's VP of Product, Anika Mueller, says: "We're launching Zoosk Live! at a fascinating time for streaming technology. Events over the last year and a half have led to people exploring the social possibilities of live video like never before. We anticipate that people will continue embracing this tech even as they return to in-person meet ups."

Mueller adds "This was highlighted in a recent Zoosk singles' survey, where a majority of people said that they want to make video interactions a regular part of their post-pandemic dating routine. Zoosk Live! makes that wish a reality; offering our members new ways to find friendships and love connections without limitations."

About Zoosk

Launched in 2007, Zoosk is a global dating brand with a focus on data-based, real-time matchmaking. Zoosk is available in 80 countries and 25 languages. It offers members the chance to meet, date, and find online connection through a combination of messaging and video app livestreaming.

Zoosk is a flagship brand of Spark Networks SE, America's third largest public dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. Spark Networks has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally, with a widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps including Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles and eDarling, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019

About ParshipMeet Group

ParshipMeet Group is an international market leader in online dating. With its uniquely diverse business approach, the company covers the whole spectrum of the online dating market, ranging from social dating with a strong entertainment component based on live video streaming, to serious matchmaking. ParshipMeet Group's brand portfolio consists of internationally successful and established brands with complementary strengths. Social dating and entertainment apps MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, GROWLr, and LOVOO focus on social connections, entertainment, and community. Matchmaking services such as eharmony or European-based Parship use scientific methods to help people find their partner for a compatible, happy long-term relationship. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the company currently employs a workforce of more than 1,100 in eight offices worldwide.

Safe Harbor Statement:

