EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, Buys iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resource

- New Purchases: DBEU, INDA, RPV, ARKK, VCIT, QQQ,
- Added Positions: JKL, VYM, IVW, VEA, BSV, JNK, BIV, IEF, PCY, GLDM, DON, QLD, EWJ, IVV, SMB, VBK, MUB, PDBC, IWP, MINT, GBIL,
- Reduced Positions: SHV, DGRW, SPY, MBB,
- Sold Out: IEMG, GUNR, VUG, AGGY,
These are the top 5 holdings of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 391,257 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 332,243 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
- WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) - 285,062 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
- WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 444,654 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
- Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 122,130 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 47,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.012600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $77.654000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.54. The stock is now traded at around $128.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $95.07, with an estimated average price of $93.9. The stock is now traded at around $94.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $354.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 198.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $171.55, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 58,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.44%. The purchase prices were between $112.79 and $115.78, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $115.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88.Sold Out: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $38.65.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.Sold Out: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $52.27, with an estimated average price of $51.71.Reduced: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, reduced to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.21%. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, still held 6,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 45.85%. The sale prices were between $396.33 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $417.07. The stock is now traded at around $429.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, still held 672 shares as of 2021-06-30.
