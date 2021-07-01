Logo
EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, Buys iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resource

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, ARK Innovation ETF, sells iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, . As of 2021Q2, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, owns 48 stocks with a total value of $195 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eisneramper+wealth+management+corporate+benefits%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 391,257 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.78%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 332,243 shares, 8.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
  3. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS) - 285,062 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
  4. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Fund (DES) - 444,654 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 122,130 shares, 6.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
New Purchase: Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.42 and $35.1, with an estimated average price of $33.85. The stock is now traded at around $34.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 47,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.012600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 19,795 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.71 and $81.7, with an estimated average price of $77.75. The stock is now traded at around $77.654000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.54. The stock is now traded at around $128.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,221 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $92.49 and $95.07, with an estimated average price of $93.9. The stock is now traded at around $94.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $354.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 575 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (JKL)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 198.93%. The purchase prices were between $56.09 and $171.55, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $172.725700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 58,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.44%. The purchase prices were between $112.79 and $115.78, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $115.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra QQQ (QLD)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, added to a holding in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $57.52 and $72.02, with an estimated average price of $64.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $63.17 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $65.88.

Sold Out: FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $38.65.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, sold out a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $51.02 and $52.27, with an estimated average price of $51.71.

Reduced: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, reduced to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.21%. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.26%. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, still held 6,698 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, reduced to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 45.85%. The sale prices were between $396.33 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $417.07. The stock is now traded at around $429.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, still held 672 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC. Also check out:

1. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits, LLC keeps buying
