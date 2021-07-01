A Trio of Stock Picks for Growth-Oriented Investors

The three stocks listed below could be of interest to growth-oriented investors, as they represent equities in businesses whose price-earnings ratios are below 20 while their trailing 12-month earnings per share increased significantly over the past year.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

The first company that matches the criteria is GlaxoSmithKline PLC ( GSK, Financial), a British pharmaceutical giant.

The trailing 12-month net earnings per share (EPS) rose by 9.5% year over year to $1.50 as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $1.37 as of the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 13.64 (versus the industry median of 24.47) as of June 30.

Due to a 2.64% decrease that took place over the past year, the stock was trading at $39.82 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $100.48 billion and a 52-week range of $33.26 to $42.40.

Currently, the company is paying quarterly dividends to its shareholders. The last payment, 63.7 cents per common share, was made on April 8, while the next one, 52.7 cents per common share, will be made on July 8 for a trailing 12-month and forward dividend yield of 5.42% as of June 30.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $43.55 per share.

Cigna Corp

The second company that matches the requirements is Cigna Corp. ( CI, Financial), a Bloomfield, Connecticut-based healthcare plans company.

The trailing 12-month net EPS increased by 78.6% year over year to $23.26 as of the March 2021 quarter, up from $13.02 in the prior-year quarter.

The price-earnings ratio is 10.29 (versus the industry median of 17.51) as of June 30.

Due to a 25.05% increase that happened over the past year, the stock was trading at $237.07 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $81.47 billion and a 52-week range of $158.84 to $272.81.

Currently, the company is paying quarterly dividends to its shareholders. The last payment, $1 per common share, was made on June 23.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 7 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy with an average target price of approximately $300 per share.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

The third company that makes the cut is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc ( VRTX, Financial), a Boston, Massachusetts-based biotech company engaging in the development and commercialization of cystic fibrosis therapies.

The trailing 12-month net EPS was $10.50 as of the March 2021 quarter, up 82% from $5.77 as of the same quarter for fiscal 2020.

The price-earnings ratio is 19.1 (versus the industry median of 39.12) as of June 30.

Thanks to a 31.12% decrease occurring over the past year, the stock was trading at $201.63 per share at close on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $51.92 billion and a 52-week range of $185.32 to $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $260.95 per share.

