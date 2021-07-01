Logo
GE Digital Joins With Airbus and Delta TechOps in Digital Alliance for Fleet Health Monitoring and Diagnostics Solutions

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

GE+Digital today announced that it joined the aviation Digital Alliance – an expanding partnership initiated by Airbus and Delta+TechOps in 2019. Together these aviation leaders combine their respective industry expertise in digital analytics, aircraft systems, and airline and maintenance operations to provide cost savings, network efficiencies and increased fleet availability to 140 commercial aviation operators worldwide already engaged with Skywise Core.

GE Digital brings its best-in-class predictive analytics software and extensive aerospace systems engineering expertise to Airbus’ Skywise cloud-based open data platform and Delta’s operational and maintenance excellence and related predictive models. With GE Digital’s added analytics capabilities and systems portfolio covering Airbus as well as non-Airbus OEM aircraft, airlines will further benefit from cross-fleet health monitoring and diagnostics, reliability analysis, and predictive maintenance analytics. This will enable airlines to avoid operational disruptions and accelerate maintenance decisions by quickly predicting potential in-service issues across their entire aircraft fleets.

The integrated capabilities will digitally transform airline operations by bringing stronger collaboration between operators’ maintenance control centers (MCC) and engineering and reliability teams, while breaking down existing information silos.

Andrew Coleman, Senior Vice President & General Manager Aviation Software at GE Digital commented: “We look forward to bringing our analytics capabilities and significant coverage of aircraft parts to the aviation Digital Alliance, together with Airbus and Delta TechOps. Integrated, analytics-based solutions are guiding the industry in its move to a safer, more efficient, sustainable, and digitally-connected era.”

Don Mitacek, Senior Vice President, Delta TechOps & President, Delta TechOps Services Group (DTSG) said: “Delta TechOps teams have unparalleled expertise in their roles to safely and strategically support Delta’s vast, global aircraft fleet maintenance operations in addition to the comprehensive portfolio of services for our more than 150 maintenance, repair, and overhaul customers worldwide. Together in the aviation Digital Alliance with Airbus and now welcoming GE Digital, our teams in Delta are looking forward to combining our complementary strengths on the Skywise platform, for the mutual benefit of all.”

Lionel Rouby, Senior Vice President, Customer Services Innovation & Digital Solutions at Airbus said: “We are delighted to welcome GE Digital into the aviation Digital Alliance. The resulting combination of Delta’s know-how in both airline operations and maintenance, Airbus’ aircraft design expertise, Skywise’ operational fleet ‘big-data,’ and now GE’s industry-leading predictive analytics, will provide even greater value for the 140 airlines worldwide already engaged with the Skywise Core platform. These airlines will therefore soon benefit from even more powerful ‘nose to tail’ and cross-fleet digital solutions.”

+++

About GE Digital

GE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital’s product portfolio – including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation – helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com%2Fdigital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005151/en/

