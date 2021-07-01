Welcome In! T-Mobile is First in Wireless to Greet Customers and Employees at Stores and Buildings with WELL Health-Safety Seal

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Welcome In! T-Mobile is First in Wireless to Greet Customers and Employees at Stores and Buildings with WELL Health-Safety Seal

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is the first wireless provider to earn the WELL+Health-Safety+seal, which is based on a new global rating for ensuring spaces and places adhere to science-backed standards that put health and safety first. T-Mobile achieved the rating for the measures it has undertaken at more than 3,200 retail stores, 22 customer experience centers and its Bellevue and Kansas City headquarters — locations that cover a total of nearly 16 million square feet! Starting now, customers and employees can look for the WELL Health-Safety seal at the entrance of most T-Mobile locations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005653/en/

ntc-WELL-Health-Saftey-Rating-7-01-21.jpg

The Un-carrier puts people first, meeting rigorous standards established by International WELL Building Institute and 600+ public health experts to earn WELL Health-Safety Rating at thousands of locations (Photo: Business Wire)

T-Mobile earned the rating and associated seal after third-party experts validated the company’s policies for keeping spaces sanitized and air-filtrated, communicating health and safety efforts, helping employees and customers prepare for possible emergencies and providing essential wellness services such as additional sick leave and vaccines. The Un-carrier also received an innovation credit for being the first+wireless+provider+to+make+the+988-emergency+lifeline+immediately+available+to+customers+across the country for critical mental health support services.

“Since the very early days of the pandemic, T-Mobile has been focused on doing everything we can to ensure our customers and employees feel healthy and supported when they step into any of our spaces, and this WELL Health-Safety rating reflects our immense dedication to those efforts,” said Darcey Estes, vice president of Corporate Real Estate and Facilities at T-Mobile. “As a result, we can welcome customers and employees back into buildings that are healthier, cleaner and safer than they’ve ever been. It feels good to start returning to normal and having the in-person interactions we’ve all been missing.”

The WELL Health-Safety rating was created by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), the global authority on healthy buildings, and incorporates guidance from more than 600 public health experts from around the world. Developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the WELL Health-Safety rating is grounded in the premise that buildings and organizations play an important role in supporting public health and well-being and their need to prepare for and respond to global health challenges like the one we’re experiencing now. Additionally, the WELL Health-Safety rating is third-party verified by the Green Business Certification Inc.

“T-Mobile is leading the pack as the first wireless provider to earn the WELL Health-Safety rating by rapidly implementing innovative cleaning and sanitization policies, emergency preparedness programs and health resources such as access to mental health and vaccine services,” said IWBI president and CEO Rachel Hodgdon. “Their efforts are paving the way toward a healthy, resilient recovery for all.”

The WELL Health-Safety rating is now being deployed across one billion square feet of real estate. T-Mobile earned this rating along with other notable companies including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Simon Property Group and Montage Hotels & Resorts. To learn more about the WELL Health-Safety rating, visit WellHealthSafety.com.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America’s supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile’s customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile and Sprint. For more information please visit: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210701005653r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005653/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment