Coty Announces the Relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics With New and Improved Clean and Vegan Formulas

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) announces the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics with new and improved formulas that are clean and vegan, along with refreshed packaging. Consumers will now be able to shop the brand globally through select brick and mortar retailers and a new Direct-to-Consumer website launching July 15 that offers access to both Kylie's cosmetics and skincare brands for the first time.

“I’m so proud to relaunch Kylie Cosmetics with all new formulas that are clean and vegan,” said Kylie Jenner. “Innovation has come far in the past few years. When creating this line, it was so important to me to commit to using clean ingredients across the board, but to never sacrifice performance. My new lip kit has 8-hour wear and is so comfortable on the lips, and all my new formulas are amazing. I’m excited for everyone to try the new products.”

Kylie Jenner originally embarked on her beauty business in 2015 with the launch of Kylie Lip Kits - a collection of three liquid lipsticks with corresponding lip liners in one ready-to-go kit. Since then, Kylie has expanded her beauty empire across multiple categories, launched her skincare line, Kylie Skin, as well as grown her cosmetics brand to become the most-followed beauty brand in the world, with her unique annual collections and frequent online sell outs.

Now, Kylie and COTY continue to expand her beauty empire with new and improved formulas that are clean and vegan, without compromising high performance, high pigment, and long-lasting color. These updated formulas have been created without animal oils, parabens, or gluten, along with a long list of over 1,600 other potentially harmful and irritating ingredients. All products have been formulated with carefully selected ingredients that help improve and support the skin’s healthy appearance.

“We are excited about the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics with a reformulated range that is really at the forefront of everything Gen Z wants”, said Sue Y. Nabi, Coty’s CEO. “Kylie Cosmetics is followed by many millions of people across the world. Our new online platform, along with selected retailers, allows consumers to buy their whole beauty routine in one space, from the cleanser to the moisturizer, the highlighter, or the lip color.”

The revamped Kylie Cosmetics has strong consumer test results to support its efficacy. The new and upgraded formula of Matte Liquid Lipstick is long-lasting with a budge-resistant 8-hour wear time*, while the new lip liner is waterproof** and long-lasting for up to 24-hours*. During an additional consumer test of the new Pressed Blush Powder, 100% agree that it is comfortable to wear and doesn’t dry out the skin***. Included in this relaunch is Kylie Cosmetics latest innovation of Kyliner Gel Pencil - Kylie’s secret to creating her signature ultra-defined eyeliner looks. Available in 15 waterproof shades and two finishes, this ultra-creamy, ultra-gliding formula delivers perfect one-stroke application.More information on all the consumer test results can be found on KylieCosmetics.com.

This launch will be the first time that Kylie Cosmetics will be available to shop in-store globally at select retail partners including Harrods and Selfridges in the UK, Douglas in Europe, and Mecca in Australia. In the US, the brand will relaunch with the new line in Ulta Beauty stores in August.

The new direct-to-consumer (DTC) website will launch on July 15, 2021 and be the first-time consumers are able to shop both Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics in one location. The site will be the first destination for all new product launches and collection drops and will also feature new educational content and shoppable selections of Kylie’s favorite products.

About Coty Inc.

Coty is one of the world’s largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance and number three in color cosmetics. Coty’s products are sold in over 150 countries around the world. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

About Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin

Inspired by her love for makeup and passion for business, Kylie launched her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics in November 2015. The debut product, the Kylie Lip Kit, sold out in less than a minute and Kylie's direct to consumer retail concept disrupted the beauty industry. Her eCommerce site KylieCosmetics.com is now one of the most successful online stores in the world today and in March 2019, Kylie Cosmetics was recognized by Fast Company as one of the ‘The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies’ for “authentically connecting with an entire generation.” In May 2019, Kylie launched her skincare brand, Kylie Skin, featuring products that are cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skin types. In 2020, Coty acquired 51% of Kylie’s beauty brands with a focus on jointly building and further developing the beauty business into a global powerhouse brand. In July 2021, Kylie announced the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics as clean and vegan, with first-time global availability through select brick and mortar retailers such as Harrods and Selfridges in the UK, Douglas in Europe, and Mecca in Australia along with a new Direct-to-Consumer website where consumers are able to shop both Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics.

Consumer Claim Results:

*Instrumental test (assessment of long lasting of a make-up product) conducted with 20 women

**Instrumental test (assessment of “water resistance” of a make-up product) conducted with 20 women

***Consumer acceptance test conducted with 50 women between 18-40 years, current users of blush. Product use for 1 week.

