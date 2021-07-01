Logo
Deluxe Reality Series, Small Business Revolution, Receives Television Emmy Nomination

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, this week received an Emmy® nomination for its reality series Small Business Revolution. The groundbreaking series harnesses the power of Deluxe small business expertise to boost struggling small businesses, giving them the tools and solutions, they need to survive and grow.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (Emmy) nomination recognizes the fifth season of the show, in the category of Outstanding Lifestyle Series. The winner will be announced in a live-streamed event July 18 at 8 p.m. E.T. There were more than 3,000 submissions for this year’s awards, judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.

“Season 5 presented the real-time challenges small businesses faced in trying to survive during the pandemic,” said Amanda Brinkman, series creator, host and Chief Brand Officer at Deluxe. “Their perseverance and our business expertise were critical factors to ensure these businesses would survive. This Emmy nomination is incredible validation that brands truly can be publishers. We are proud of this engaging content that resonates and captures how we have turned our brand purpose into real brand action.”

Brinkman was joined by cohost and renovation icon Ty Pennington in Season+5, which features the stories of seven small businesses in Fredonia, New York.

“The Small Business Revolution continues to drive awareness of Deluxe products and services to grow our company. Each episode teaches small business owners how to succeed, while showcasing our products and solutions along the way,” explained Barry McCarthy, President and CEO of Deluxe. “Being nominated for an Emmy is further validation of what an incredible program we have created and how it continues to resonate with small business owners and entrepreneurs.”

“We've always loved getting to work on this show,” added Matt Naylor, Principal at Flow Studios and director of the series. “Small business is a fascinating lens into so many aspects of American life. But then, in 2020, to be alongside these business owners while we were all living through such a difficult time. It wasn't easy to make Season 5 happen, but it felt like a unique opportunity to capture a moment in history.”

The sixth season of Small Business Revolution is currently filming in several communities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, shifting the focus from small businesses in small towns to small businesses in larger, urban settings. To learn more about the Small Business Revolution and see previous seasons, visit www.sbr.org, HULU or Prime Video.

About Deluxe Corporation

Deluxe, a Trusted Payments and Business Technology™ company, helps businesses pay, get paid, optimize and grow. For more than 100 years, Deluxe has championed businesses so communities thrive at all stages of their lifecycle, from start-up to maturity. Our powerful solutions support millions of small businesses, thousands of financial institutions and hundreds of the world’s most valuable brands. The company operates at significant scale, processing more than $2.8 trillion in annual payment volume. To learn how we can help your business, visit us at www.deluxe.com, www.facebook.com%2Fdeluxecorp, www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fdeluxe, or www.twitter.com%2Fdeluxe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005659/en/

