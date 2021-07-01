Columbia Bank Promotes Rachel Fischer SVP, Director Of Data, Model & Cyber Risk Governance

PR Newswire

TACOMA, Wash., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank announced the promotion of Rachel Fischer to Senior Vice President and Director of Data, Model and Cyber Risk Governance.

In her three-year tenure with the Bank, she has made significant contributions in developing and maturing the Bank's model risk program. She championed improving the data culture, data literacy, applied analytics/data science, and women participation in STEM by leading the Bank's Data Camp initiative in 2020. In her expanded role, Fischer is responsible for establishing the initial vision and strategy for data management, data governance and enhancing cybersecurity and model risk management across the enterprise.

Fischer joined Columbia Bank in 2017 and helped launch and develop the Bank's first model risk team. Previously, she worked at Umpqua Bank as a member of its model risk team.

"Rachel has made significant contributions to Columbia Bank over the past several years," said Lisa Dow, Chief Risk Officer and Executive Vice President. "Her strong leadership in developing and maturing the model risk program has led to improved data awareness across our organization."

"I'm excited to apply my knowledge and skills to further the data-driven culture at Columbia and to drive long-term business value through data, analytics, and technology," said Fischer.

Fischer earned a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Eastern Washington University and a master's degree in Economics from Portland State University. Fischer received her Financial Risk Manager credentials from GARP.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

