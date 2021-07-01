McAfee Receives Success Memorandum From Defense Innovation Unit for MVISION Unified Cloud Edge

McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE), the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced it has received a success memorandum from the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) for its MVISION Unified Cloud Edge (UCE), after a year-long pilot program to prove and adapt the platform for DIU’s mission-critical needs. The DIU success memo highlights the clear benefit MVISION UCE brings to the Department of Defense (DoD) and the critical importance of protecting users and their data that are accessing SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS environments.

The McAfee zero trust solution combines MVISION UCE Next-Generation Secure Web Gateway, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Data Loss Prevention (DLP) capabilities, and Remote Browser Isolation into one cloud-native platform, giving the DIU a single platform to secure its organization’s growing cloud environment.

“We were thrilled to be selected to pilot a secure zero trust cloud solution for the DIU last year, but even more thrilled to now receive this success memo and be considered for the DIU’s own use, highlighting the critical capabilities MVISION UCE provides,” said Alex Chapin, vice president for DoD at McAfee. “As the DoD continues to operate in a hybrid environment, leveraging more online tools, it’s important to have multi-cloud visibility and control over data and threats across all infrastructures from a single solution.

“MVISION UCE provides a single pane of glass from which to view all data protection policies and incidents across device, network, and cloud. We look forward to working with the DIU and more broadly across DoD to increase security, control, and real-time performance when accessing software-as-a-service applications directly over the internet.”

The project was initiated due to DIU’s need to collaborate in real-time with entities outside of government in a secured, controlled manner.

Cloud-First, Zero-Trust Security

McAfee MVISION UCE was designed with a cloud-first mindset to simplify the implementation of Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) architectures and zero trust IT security models that allow federal agencies to restrict access controls to networks, applications, and environments without sacrificing performance and user experience. MVISION UCE will create a safe environment for the adoption of cloud services and enable secure access to the cloud from any device.

By enforcing consistent policies across endpoints, web and cloud, the platform will protect data as it leaves the device, travels to and from the cloud, and within cloud services to create a new secure cloud edge for DIU. Learn more about McAfee MVISION Unified Cloud Edge here.

