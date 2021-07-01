Jonas Prising Elected Board Chair of JA Worldwide

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO has been elected Chair of the JA Worldwide Board of Governors. Prising will lead a diverse Board charged with shaping the global footprint of an organization dedicated to equipping more than 12 million young people each year with the employment and entrepreneurship skillsets to succeed in 100 countries.

"As digitization accelerates and the future of work transforms at rapid pace there has never been a more important moment to ensure that the next generation has the soft and technical skills to be part of future growth and prosperity," said Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO. "I am honored to take the next step in my partnership with JA to serve as Chair of the JA Worldwide Board. The broader role of business in addressing social problems, including youth unemployment, has come to the fore as a result of the pandemic and JA has a crucial role to play in bringing companies together to support millions of young people by enabling them to learn the skills we know employers need."



"This is a significant milestone in the history of JA Worldwide. At a time when we know that youth disillusionment is a global risk, as young people continue to deal with their second global crisis in a decade, Jonas' leadership will ensure our organization not only continues to have a positive influence in the lives of the youth we serve, but also improve communities by nurturing future leaders," said Asheesh Advani, CEO of JA Worldwide. "ManpowerGroup has been a great partner to us over the years and their expertise and deep understanding of the labor market, trends and skills needed for the future of work combined with Jonas' wealth of experience, strategic vision and success will only continue to elevate our organization. I'm excited for what the future holds during his tenure."



ManpowerGroup's partnership with JA spans decades, stretches across more than 30 countries around the world and includes both strategic support and engagement at the ground level with employee volunteering. Earlier this year, ManpowerGroup received the Junior Achievement USA President's Volunteer Service Award, recognizing more than 3000 hours of volunteer service across the US for the fourth consecutive year. Later this month, ManpowerGroup will present its fifth annual signature Ready for Work Award at the annual JA Europe Company of the Year Competition, encouraging young people to develop business skills by setting up and running a mini company for a year. The Ready for Work Award recognizeds the student team that has best built and demonstrated work-readiness skills during the competition.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

ManpowerGroup® (NYSE: MAN), the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2021 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 12th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent.

ABOUT JA WORLDWIDE

As one of the world's largest youth-serving NGOs, JA Worldwide prepares young people for employment and entrepreneurship. For 100 years, JA has delivered hands on, experiential learning in work readiness, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. We create pathways for employability, job creation, and financial success. Each year, our network of over 500,000 volunteers and teachers serves more than 10 million students in over 100 countries. Visit us at jaworldwide.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jonas-prising-elected-board-chair-of-ja-worldwide-301324459.html

SOURCE ManpowerGroup