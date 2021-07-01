Focus Financial Partners Closes New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche, Raising $800 Million in a Heavily Oversubscribed Transaction With a Substantial Increase in Participation by New Lenders

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Focus Financial Partners Closes New 7-Year Term Loan Tranche, Raising $800 Million in a Heavily Oversubscribed Transaction With a Substantial Increase in Participation by New Lenders

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has closed the transaction to add a 7-year, $800 million tranche to its existing First Lien Term Loan ("Term Loan"). Of this amount, $650 million was drawn today and the remaining $150 million is available on a six-month, delayed draw basis. The annual interest rate on the new tranche is LIBOR + 250 basis points with LIBOR subject to a 50 basis point floor, and the transaction priced at 99.25. Focus will use the proceeds to pre-fund the M&A transactions it expects to close over the next several quarters. Focus' Term Loan balance is approximately $2.3 billion as of today, exclusive of the $150 million delayed draw, compared to approximately $1.6 billion as of June 30, 2021. Focus' $650 million First Lien Revolver ("Revolver") is currently undrawn, and there were no changes to the terms of the Revolver or of the existing Term Loan as a result of the new tranche.

"Our M&A pipeline is at record levels and we believe that this pace of activity will increase further in the second half of 2021," said Jim Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer of Focus. "We expect to deploy capital this year significantly in excess of our historical levels as we accelerate the expansion of our partnership globally. We are adding excellent new partner firms as well as mergers on behalf of our existing partner firms and Connectus. We are attracting many of the highest performing firms in the industry who will benefit meaningfully from our scale advantages, as well as access to our permanent growth capital and value-added services. The oversubscription, together with the expansion of our lender base, further reinforce our industry-leading position and this new debt capital enhances our financial flexibility in a highly cost-effective manner. We continue to prudently manage our balance sheet and maintain our targeted net leverage ratio range of 3.5x to 4.5x."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational autonomy, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
[email protected]

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653911/Focus-Financial-Partners-Closes-New-7-Year-Term-Loan-Tranche-Raising-800-Million-in-a-Heavily-Oversubscribed-Transaction-With-a-Substantial-Increase-in-Participation-by-New-Lenders

img.ashx?id=653911

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment