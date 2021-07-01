Sinclair's WUTV/FOX 29 Launches Local News Operations, Providing Buffalo, NY Communities with the Latest In-Depth Local Coverage

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sinclair's WUTV/FOX 29 Launches Local News Operations, Providing Buffalo, NY Communities with the Latest In-Depth Local Coverage

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Sinclair Broadcast Group (Nasdaq: SBGI) today announced that the company’s FOX 29 WUTV Buffalo, NY station will launch local news operations beginning July 1, 2021. WUTV’s newscasts will feature in-depth, hard hitting local news coverage nightly at 10 p.m.

FOX 29 news will provide reporting from across New York with content from a statewide network of sister stations. Buffalo news viewers will also see in-depth reporting from Sinclair’s award winning team of journalists in Washington DC.

FOX 29 will also unveil “Buffalo+Plus,” a digital news site for Buffalo Bills and Sabres fans. “Buffalo+Plus” will take audiences beyond headlines with immersive photo galleries, commentary, team news, exclusive programming, podcasts and information about the Buffalo Bills and Sabres.

The FOX 29 on-air team will be led by veteran New York journalist Michael Benny, chief meteorologist Scott Hetsko, and sports director Mike Catalana. They will be joined by a team of reporters with experience covering news in Buffalo and New York.

“With news breaking in the Buffalo region by the minute, our newscasts will provide the latest local news and sports coverage so our audiences don’t miss a beat,” said Nick Magnini, FOX 29’s Vice President and General Manager. “It’s essential our viewers are equipped with the most up-to-date information, and our dedicated news team will do just that, sharing the most important stories each day.”

Leading FOX 29’s team as News Director is award-winning journalist Kelly Holland, who brings with her 15 years of Buffalo experience, previously serving as News Director for Spectrum News Buffalo.

“Always keeping local news top-of-mind, the launch of FOX 29’s local newscasts further exemplifies Sinclair’s commitment to local journalism and accountability reporting,” said Scott Livingston, Sinclair's Senior Vice President of News. “With a commitment to local news, FOX 29 will ensure the Buffalo community always has access to critical news as it happens.”

Additional information on FOX 29 WUTV Buffalo, N.Y. can be found online at www.wutv29.com.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.

Sinclair is a diversified media company and leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets; is a leading local news provider in the country; owns multiple national networks; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital platforms. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information, which can be accessed at+www.sbgi.net.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210701005718r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005718/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment