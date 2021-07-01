Logo
Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2021 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

SANTIAGO, Chile, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (: BSAC) conference call-webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11.00 AM (Eastern Time) where we will discuss 2Q 2021 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Earnings report will be published on July 29, 2021 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on July 14.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=720987

Or please dial in using any of the below numbers:
United Kingdom+44 203 984 9844
USA+1 718 866 4614
Austria+43 720 022981
Brazil+556120171549
Canada+1 587 855 1318
Chile+56228401484
Czech Republic+420 910 880101
Estonia+372 609 4102
Finland+35 8753 26 4477
France+33 1758 50 878
Germany+49 30 25 555 323
Hong Kong+852 3001 6551
Mexico+52 55 1168 9973
Peru+51 1 7060950
Poland+48 22 124 49 59
Russia+7 495 283 98 58
Singapore+65 3138 6816
South Africa+27872500455
South Korea+82 70 4732 5006
Sweden+46 10 551 30 20
Turkey+90 850 390 7512
Ukraine+380 89 324 0624

Participant Passcode: 720987

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.

If you have any questions, please contact Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at [email protected], Rowena Lambert at [email protected] or Fernanda Vasquez at [email protected].

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile

Bandera 140, Floor 20

Santiago, Chile

Tel: (562) 2320-8284

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.santander.cl

