Cacti Asset Management Llc Buys Dream Finders Homes Inc, McDermott International, Sells Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Movado Group Inc

- New Purchases: DFH, MCDIF,
- Added Positions: IVZ, CS,
- Reduced Positions: VWDRY, AB, GE, MOV,
- Sold Out: PSTH, ORLY,
For the details of CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cacti+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 494,322 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio.
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 639,318 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 614,600 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio.
- American Express Co (AXP) - 475,611 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio.
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 390,561 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio.
Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $34, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: McDermott International Ltd (MCDIF)
Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in McDermott International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $0.83, with an estimated average price of $0.56. The stock is now traded at around $0.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH)
Cacti Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Cacti Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CACTI ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment