Cacti Asset Management Llc Buys Dream Finders Homes Inc, McDermott International, Sells Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Movado Group Inc

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dream Finders Homes Inc, McDermott International, sells Vestas Wind Systems A/S, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Movado Group Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cacti Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cacti Asset Management Llc owns 74 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 494,322 shares, 7.67% of the total portfolio. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (J) - 639,318 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 614,600 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. American Express Co (AXP) - 475,611 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 390,561 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio.

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $34, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $24.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cacti Asset Management Llc initiated holding in McDermott International Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0.42 and $0.83, with an estimated average price of $0.56. The stock is now traded at around $0.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cacti Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $22.06 and $25.62, with an estimated average price of $24.03.

Cacti Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14.