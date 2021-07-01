Captain Morgan is Celebrating This Fourth of July Weekend with Safe Rides for MLS Fans

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the exclusive spirits partner of Major League Soccer, Captain Morgan is kicking off this Fourth of July weekend by helping fans get to and from gameday safely. Any MLS fan, 21 years or older, in Austin, Minneapolis/ St. Paul or Nashville traveling locally to support their club this weekend will be eligible to take advantage of a rideshare credit to be utilized toward travel to and from the stadium.

"This holiday weekend, thousands of fans will be traveling to support their favorite MLS clubs, and we want to honor those fans who truly embody the unapologetic passion that Captain is all about," said Sam Salameh, Vice President Captain Morgan. "Captain Morgan wants to make sure that as many people as possible are having a fun and safe experience, and giving our fans a credit to arrive at and return home safely from the weekend's matches will do just that."

Captain Morgan is offering up to $70 in rideshare credits for rides to and from the stadiums for the below MLS matches:



Thursday, July 1 : Austin vs. Portland @ Q2 Stadium https://r.uber.com/rv1TcuNB2ct

Saturday, July 3 : Minnesota vs. San Jose @ Allianz Field https://r.uber.com/rwEHRiUYQGw

Saturday, July 3 : Nashville vs. Philadelphia @ Nissan Stadium https://r.uber.com/rfZPeDF1sZK



WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Eligible users are Uber riders 21 and over who are attending any of the above MLS matches during the Fourth of July holiday weekend. Follow the link to redeem a voucher for up to $70 off one (1) roundtrip ride to and from one mile surrounding the corresponding stadium. The credit is only valid 3pm to 11:59pm local time (Central Time) on game day in the market of each home team.**

**Free Uber account required; to create account, a valid credit card must be provided. Limit 1 roundtrip ride per person. Not transferable. Not to be combined with any other offer. Not redeemable for cash. Credit excludes tips, cancellation and damage fees which are user's sole responsibility. Scheduling but failing to take ride may result in liability. No refund provided if entire $70 value is not used. Vehicle option determined by Uber; if user wishes to upgrade vehicle option, additional cost is his/her sole responsibility. Wireless Internet access and other fees may apply and are user's sole responsibility. Use of voucher is subject to terms and conditions of Uber Technologies, Inc. available at www.uber.com.

Keep an eye on @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter for more news and info. No matter how you choose to celebrate this summer, Captain Morgan is best enjoyed responsibly – Captain's orders.

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to always spice things up by bringing the flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Cannon Blast, CAPTAIN MORGAN LocoNut, CAPTAIN MORGAN Apple Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN Watermelon Smash, CAPTAIN MORGAN Grapefruit Rum. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

