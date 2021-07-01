Vanguard Commentary: Banks Have More Capital Now Than Before, and New Risks

Interest rates spiked in the opening weeks of 2021, rattling the markets, but they have been at or near historic lows for most of the past decade. And our forecast is for them to rise, but only modestly, as monetary policy normalizes.

This has left banks, which represent about one-fifth of the global investment-grade credit market, in a tough spot.* With net interest income—traditionally their bread-and-butter business—continuing to decline, many banks have been trying to adapt by seeking revenue opportunities elsewhere. New business models, though, have brought new challenges in assessing their credit fundamentals.

"Analyzing the creditworthiness of bank debt has always been a difficult task, given the structural complexity of each layer of debt capital, the valuation differences across the debt layers, and the unique regulatory regimes," said Alicia Low, head of credit research for the Asia-Pacific region, based in Australia. "The shift by banks into non-interest income areas like wealth management, private equity, prime brokerage, and proprietary trading has made that task more complex—and more critical for investors to get right."

Lending doesn't pay what it used to

In the wake of the 2007–2008 global financial crisis (GFC), central banks in many developed economies slashed short-term interest rates to near zero. This had the intended effect of reducing financing costs for borrowers, but it also squeezed banks' net interest margins—the difference between the rate of interest they earn from lending and the rate they pay savers for deposits.

Net interest margins have also come under pressure from increased competition from nonbanks, which don't face as much regulation and have driven down margins across lending segments, including mortgages, payment services, auto lending, and commercial credit.

When the GFC hit, the average net interest margin for U.S. banks began trending lower. Margins recovered to over 3% in 2018 when the Federal Reserve started raising rates, but slumped, to around 2.7%, as the Fed again cut rates to near zero to blunt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The average net interest margin in Europe and Asia-Pacific is currently even lower than that, at around 1.2%. Short-term policy rates there are also near, at, or even below zero.

Continue reading here.