Guardian Capital Partners Sells CIS Global to nVent Electric

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, has acquired CIS Global LLC (“CIS” or the “Company”), a portfolio company investment of Guardian Capital Partners (“Guardian”). The transaction was a cash purchase price of approximately $200 million.

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, CIS Global is a leading provider of mission-critical power distribution units (“PDU”) and server rack slides to the rapidly growing data center and networking industries. The Company employs approximately 850 individuals and operates globally, with production facilities in China, India, Thailand, and the United States. CIS’ product portfolio includes a full range of basic and intelligent network managed PDU solutions that are highly configurable to meet the needs of nearly every IT application. Additionally, the Company offers highly engineered rack mount technologies that are utilized by leading server OEMs. For more information, visit www.cisww.com.

Scott Evans, Founding Partner at Guardian, stated, “During Guardian’s ownership, the Company invested to expand beyond its server rack slides offering to include intelligent power distribution unit (“iPDU”) capabilities, becoming the largest independent provider of server rack power distribution units globally. The Company is well positioned to meet the increasing demand for data center products and solutions. I am proud of the exceptional performance of the management team and look forward to seeing the Company’s future success under the ownership of nVent.”

Gerald Birin, CEO of CIS Global, said, “With Guardian’s help, we achieved significant and diversified growth across all aspects of the business, expanding international operations, adding product capabilities, and further penetrating key customers. Because of the strategic partnership with Guardian and the execution of a high-quality executive team, we are a scalable, high performing business serving a growing data center market.”

The law firm Seyfarth Shaw LLP advised Guardian and the Company, and Lincoln International LLC acted as CIS Global’s exclusive financial advisor. Foley & Lardner provided legal advice for nVent. For more information about the transaction, contact Scott Evans at Guardian Capital Partners at [email protected].

About Guardian

Guardian Capital Partners is an operationally focused private equity firm based in suburban Philadelphia with regulatory assets under management of approximately $600 million. Guardian makes control investments in lower middle market consumer products, niche manufacturing, and specialty service companies. Guardian partners with management teams to provide equity capital to fuel the growth of family-owned businesses. We believe the private equity experience and complementary skill sets of the Guardian team provide a unique combination of operating and finance capabilities resulting in certainty of execution and meaningful long-term value creation for its portfolio companies. For more information about Guardian Capital Partners, visit www.guardiancp.com.

About nVent

nVent Electric plc (“nVent”) is a leading provider of electrical connection and protection solutions globally. The company designs and manufactures high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings, and critical processes. nVent offers a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections, and fastening and thermal management solutions. For more information, visit www.nvent.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005750/en/

