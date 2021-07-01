Logo
Samie Seyal of Webster Investments Named a 2021 BISA 'Rising Star'

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WATERBURY, Conn., July 1, 2021

WATERBURY, Conn., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Investments is pleased to announce that Samie Seyal, sales support specialist, Webster Investments, has been recognized as a Rising Star by the Bank Insurance and Securities Association (BISA).

Webster_Bank_Samie_Seyal.jpg

The Rising Star Program, an exclusive BISA-sponsored recognition and leadership development program for young professionals, is designed for BISA members who have demonstrated outstanding promise and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion in the financial industry. Limited to 15 new Rising Stars each year, the program fosters professional growth, leadership and career advancement through increased knowledge of the financial services industry, more exposure to senior leaders and career coaching and advice.

"This is an incredible opportunity for a young investment professional like Samie to learn and grow and be able to share his experiences to provide even greater services to his clients," said John Olerio, senior vice president, and director of Webster Investments and a member of the BISA board of directors.

BISA will recognize the Rising Stars at its annual convention in Hollywood, Fla., in July.

Seyal joined Webster as a universal banker in the Trumbull, Connecticut, banking center five years ago and has been part of the Waterbury-based Webster Investments team for two years. A graduate of Central Connecticut State University, he lives with his wife and children in Fairfield, Connecticut.

***

Securities and insurance offered through LPL or its affiliates are:

Not Insured by FDIC or Any Other Government Agency

Not Bank Guaranteed

Not Bank Deposits or Obligations

May Lose Value

Securities and advisory services are offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer (member FINRA/SIPC). Insurance products are offered through LPL or its licensed affiliates. Webster Bank and Webster Investments are not registered as a broker-dealer or investment advisor. Registered representatives of LPL offer products and services using Webster Investments, and may also be employees of Webster Bank. These products and services are being offered through LPL or its affiliates, which are separate entities from, and not affiliates of, Webster Bank or Webster Investments.

***

About Webster
Webster Financial Corporation is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. With $33.3 billion in assets, Webster provides business and consumer banking, mortgage, financial planning, trust, and investment services through 130 banking centers and 253 ATMs. Webster also provides mobile and online banking. Webster Bank owns the asset-based lending firm Webster Business Credit Corporation; the equipment finance firm Webster Capital Finance Corporation; and HSA Bank, a division of Webster Bank, which provides health savings account trustee and administrative services. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com.

Media Contact:
Elaine K. Ficarra, 203-913-2716
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Kristen Manginelli, 203-578-2307
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY31160&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/samie-seyal-of-webster-investments-named-a-2021-bisa-rising-star-301324619.html

SOURCE Webster Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY31160&Transmission_Id=202107011445PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY31160&DateId=20210701
