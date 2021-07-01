Esperion Shorts Have Cleaned Up

Short-sellers who made a bet on Esperion Therapeutics Inc. ( ESPR, Financial) have done well during the past year, but is it time to cash out? While Experion’s share price has been cut nearly $30 to about $20 during the past 52 weeks, investment professionals are projecting a reversal of fortune.

Of 11 analysts chiming in on Yahoo Finance, four rate the stock of the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company a hold, while eight tab it as a buy or strong buy with an average target price of near $50 and a high of $134.

Esperion, Clovis Oncology Inc. ( CLVS, Financial) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( INO, Financial) are three of the most-shorted health care stocks, according to Benzinga. Esperion tops the list with 31.4% of its shares short, while Clovis is second at 27.4% and Inovio is third with 22.7%.

The sour feeling some investors have about the three companies is consistent with the overall industry. The health care sector has become the most heavily shorted in the U.S. equity market, says S&P Global Market Intelligence, with biotech leading the way. The angst is due in great part to rumblings that the Biden administration will be targeting the industry’s mergers and rising drug prices, a concern that seems to have subsided in the past month.

Short selling is not for the faint-hearted. An investor who shorts a stock is betting that the price goes down. Sounds simple, but it’s actually complicated and often risky.

Investors who sell short borrow stock from a broker and then sell the shares. At some point, the investor must close the short position by buying back the same number of shares and returning those shares to the broker.

Caption: Short sellers of Esperion, Clovis and Inovio have been rewarded.

If the price drops, the investor can buy back the stock at the lower price and pocket the difference. For example, if a stock shorted at $50 is bought back at $40, the seller pockets a profit of $10 per share. On the other hand, a short-seller holding a losing position may receive a margin call and be required to put up more money. A loss occurs if the price of the stock rises and the short seller has to buy it back and suffers a loss of the difference.

Most short selling seems to be the bailiwick of investors with plenty of capital and the ability to withstand losses that would devastate the individual investor. In this category are hedge fund traders and other experienced market professionals. Typically, professional traders might sell short if they don’t like the outlook for a certain stock or industry, or are agitating for a management change.

At $5.77, Clovis is actually up slightly from a year ago, but well off its 52-week high of over $11. Analysts are less than optimistic about its fortunes, rating it between a hold and underperform, with an average target price of $6.35.

Investors who shorted Inovio have done almost as well as Esperion sellers. Shares of the Philadelphia-area biotech have plummeted from a high of more than $28 last July to $9.30. The stock is rated between a buy and a hold, with an average target price of $13.22 and a high of $35.

Rounding out the list of the 10 most shorted health care stocks are: