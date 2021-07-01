Esperion Shorts Have Cleaned Up

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Esperion Shorts Have Cleaned Up

In the past year, sellers of most-shorted health care stock reaped 60% gain

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Jul 01, 2021

Summary

  • It may be time to cash out of Esperion.
  • Health care is most-shorted industry.
  • Other big shorts include Clovis and Inovio.
Article's Main Image

Short-sellers who made a bet on Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (

ESPR, Financial) have done well during the past year, but is it time to cash out? While Experion’s share price has been cut nearly $30 to about $20 during the past 52 weeks, investment professionals are projecting a reversal of fortune.

Of 11 analysts chiming in on Yahoo Finance, four rate the stock of the Ann Arbor, Michigan-based company a hold, while eight tab it as a buy or strong buy with an average target price of near $50 and a high of $134.

Esperion, Clovis Oncology Inc. (

CLVS, Financial) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO, Financial) are three of the most-shorted health care stocks, according to Benzinga. Esperion tops the list with 31.4% of its shares short, while Clovis is second at 27.4% and Inovio is third with 22.7%.

The sour feeling some investors have about the three companies is consistent with the overall industry. The health care sector has become the most heavily shorted in the U.S. equity market, says S&P Global Market Intelligence, with biotech leading the way. The angst is due in great part to rumblings that the Biden administration will be targeting the industry’s mergers and rising drug prices, a concern that seems to have subsided in the past month.

Short selling is not for the faint-hearted. An investor who shorts a stock is betting that the price goes down. Sounds simple, but it’s actually complicated and often risky.

Investors who sell short borrow stock from a broker and then sell the shares. At some point, the investor must close the short position by buying back the same number of shares and returning those shares to the broker.

1410670576464416768.png

Caption: Short sellers of Esperion, Clovis and Inovio have been rewarded.

If the price drops, the investor can buy back the stock at the lower price and pocket the difference. For example, if a stock shorted at $50 is bought back at $40, the seller pockets a profit of $10 per share. On the other hand, a short-seller holding a losing position may receive a margin call and be required to put up more money. A loss occurs if the price of the stock rises and the short seller has to buy it back and suffers a loss of the difference.

Most short selling seems to be the bailiwick of investors with plenty of capital and the ability to withstand losses that would devastate the individual investor. In this category are hedge fund traders and other experienced market professionals. Typically, professional traders might sell short if they don’t like the outlook for a certain stock or industry, or are agitating for a management change.

At $5.77, Clovis is actually up slightly from a year ago, but well off its 52-week high of over $11. Analysts are less than optimistic about its fortunes, rating it between a hold and underperform, with an average target price of $6.35.

Investors who shorted Inovio have done almost as well as Esperion sellers. Shares of the Philadelphia-area biotech have plummeted from a high of more than $28 last July to $9.30. The stock is rated between a buy and a hold, with an average target price of $13.22 and a high of $35.

Rounding out the list of the 10 most shorted health care stocks are:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment