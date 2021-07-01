Urban Edge Properties Invites You to Join Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE, Financial) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings prior to the market open on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on August 4, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. EST.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (Toll Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13720762. The call will also be webcast and available in listen-only mode at this link: UE+Second+Quarter+2021+Earnings+Conference+Call, or on the investor page of our website: www.uedge.com.

ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 77 properties totaling 16.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005791/en/