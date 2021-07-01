Green Plains Announces Groundbreaking at Third Ultra-High Protein Installation

OMAHA, Neb., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Plains Inc. ( GPRE) today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Green Plains Central City LLC has broken ground on the construction of Fluid Quip Technologies’ MSCTM system. Central City is the third Green Plains location to install MSC™, behind Shenandoah, which started up in April 2020, and Wood River, expected to start up during the third quarter of 2021.



“Breaking ground on our third Ultra-High Protein installation further demonstrates our clear commitment to the complete transformation of Green Plains’ facilities into the biorefinery platform of the future,” said Todd Becker, president and chief executive officer of Green Plains. “We are systemically executing on our strategic plan to become a world-class ag-tech company providing high-protein, novel feed ingredients with a unique yeast component.”

The Central City MSC™ system is scheduled to come online in the second quarter of 2022 and will have the capacity to produce approximately 72,000 tons of Ultra-High Protein feed annually at concentrations of 50% or higher. Protein content can be tailored to species-specific ration requirements. Ultra-High Protein also contains a 25% spent yeast component, which aids in digestion and enhances performance parameters, including immune function and feed efficiency.

At full scale, Green Plains’ anticipated annual Ultra-High Protein production capacity will be approximately 600,000 tons. The MSC™ technology is also expected to increase renewable corn oil capacity by 50%. Corn oil is an important low-carbon feedstock for the production of renewable diesel.

About Green Plains Inc.

Green Plains Inc. ( GPRE, Financial) is a leading biorefining company focused on the development and utilization of fermentation, agricultural and biological technologies in the processing of annually renewable crops into sustainable value-added ingredients. This includes the production of cleaner low carbon biofuels, renewable feedstocks for advanced biofuels and high purity alcohols for use in cleaners and disinfectants. Green Plains is an innovative producer of Ultra-High Protein and novel ingredients for animal and aquaculture diets to help satisfy a growing global appetite for sustainable protein. The Company also owns a 48.9% limited partner interest and a 2.0% general partner interest in Green Plains Partners LP. For more information, visit www.gpreinc.com

