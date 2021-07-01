CTG Appoints Industry Executive Katie Stein to Board of Directors

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CTG Appoints Industry Executive Katie Stein to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG ( CTG), a leading provider of IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced the appointment of Katie Stein to its Board of Directors to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Owen Sullivan from the Board.

Ms. Stein is the Chief Strategy Officer and Global Business Leader of Enterprise Services at Genpact Limited, a Business and IT services provider. She leads Genpact’s development and execution of corporate strategy, as well as its core services portfolio, encompassing all industries to which Genpact provides services. Ms. Stein brings significant experience in mergers and acquisitions to the Board, having supported the acquisition and integration of five companies at Genpact.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Katie Stein as an independent director on the CTG Board,” said Dan Sullivan, CTG’s Chairman of the Board of Directors and a member of the Nominating and Governance Committee. “Katie is an ideal addition to the Board given her extensive experience in the IT Services industry and leadership roles. Importantly, Katie shares our commitment to driving CTG’s digital solutions business through the execution of our strategic plan, further increasing IT solutions revenue and profitability in the coming years.”

Mr. Sullivan continued, “On behalf of the Board, I thank Owen Sullivan for his support as a director. Owen has been a key Board member for the past five years, and we appreciate his many contributions during his tenure.”

Owen Sullivan commented, “It has been a pleasure to serve on CTG’s Board during such a significant period of transformation and progress at the Company. However, given my high level of confidence in our Board and management team, the positive strategic direction of the Company and its recent strong operating results, I believe that now is the right time to step away from CTG’s Board and focus on other activities.”

“I am honored to join the CTG Board of Directors,” Ms. Stein said. “I look forward to working closely with the highly accomplished directors on the Board and the Company’s management team as we continue to execute our digital transformation strategy and build on the positive momentum already underway at CTG.”

In addition to Ms. Stein, Raj Rajgopal, a recently appointed independent director, and Filip Gydé, CTG’s President and CEO, will stand for election at the Company’s 2021 annual meeting in September. And, as previously announced, Dan Sullivan will step down from his role as a Director at CTG’s annual meeting of shareholders due to the Company’s retirement age guidelines. As a result of these actions, the CTG Board will comprise six directors, five of whom are independent and all of whom are committed to overseeing CTG’s continued execution and value creation.

About Katie Stein

Katie Stein serves as Chief Strategy Officer and Global Business Leader of Enterprise Services at Genpact Limited. During her 20-year career, Ms. Stein has developed deep expertise in strategy, corporate development, and change management. She has worked with start-ups, a strategy consulting firm, and Fortune 500 environments to create, build and drive strategies to grow revenue, enhance shareholder value, and drive market leadership. She joined Genpact from Mercer, where she spent more than six years in various senior roles, including most recently, Partner, Market Business Leader – Retirement for the East Market. Prior to that, Ms. Stein worked with the Boston Consulting Group, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and MarketBridge Consulting. Ms. Stein has a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia Business School and a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About CTG

CTG ( CTG) is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information online at www.ctg.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This document contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's current expectations as to future growth, financial outlook, business strategy and performance expectations for 2021 and statements related to cost control, new business opportunities, financial performance, market demand, and other attributes of the Company. These statements are based upon the Company's expectations and assumptions, a review of industry reports, current business conditions in the areas where the Company does business, feedback from existing and potential new clients, a review of current and proposed legislation and governmental regulations that may affect the Company and/or its clients, and other future events or circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from the outlook guidance, expectations, and other forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including among others, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the regulatory, social and business responses thereto on the Company’s business, operations, employees, contractors and clients, the availability to the Company of qualified professional staff, domestic and foreign industry competition for clients and talent, increased bargaining power of large clients, the Company's ability to protect confidential client data, the partial or complete loss of the revenue the Company generates from International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the ability to integrate businesses when acquired and retain their clients while achieving cost reduction targets, the uncertainty of clients' implementations of cost reduction projects, the effect of healthcare reform and initiatives, the mix of work between solutions and staffing, currency exchange risks, risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, renegotiations, nullification, or breaches of contracts with clients, vendors, subcontractors or other parties, the change in valuation of capitalized software balances, the impact of current and future laws and government regulation, as well as repeal or modification of such, affecting the information technology (IT) solutions and staffing industry, taxes and the Company's operations in particular, industry and economic conditions, including fluctuations in demand for IT services, consolidation among the Company's competitors or clients, the need to supplement or change our IT services in response to new offerings in the industry or changes in client requirements for IT products and solutions, actions of activist shareholders, and other factors that involve risk and uncertainty including those listed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission as of the date of this document. Such forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's disclosures set forth in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, which is incorporated by reference, and other reports that may be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.

Investors and Media:
John M. Laubacker, Chief Financial Officer
+1 716 887 7368

CTG news releases are available on the Web at www.ctg.com.

ti?nf=ODI3NDE5NSM0Mjc5NTQxIzIwMTc0MTc=
00fe0c5d-0cb7-4422-af4e-d134dde64b5b
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment