Getty Realty Corp. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE: GTY) will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Getty Realty Corp. will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. To participate in the call, please dial 1-877-423-9813, or 1-201-689-8573 for international participants, ten minutes before the scheduled start. Participants may also access the call via live webcast by visiting the investors section of the Company's website at ir.gettyrealty.com.

If you cannot participate in the live event, a replay will be available on Thursday, July 29, 2021, beginning at 11:30 a.m. EDT, through 11:59 p.m. EDT on Thursday, August 5, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international participants, and reference pass code 13720994.

About Getty Realty Corp.

Getty Realty Corp. is a publicly traded, net lease REIT specializing in the acquisition, financing and development of convenience, automotive and other single tenant retail real estate. As of May 31, 2021, the Company owned 951 properties and leased 56 properties from third-party landlords in 36 states across the United States and Washington, D.C.

