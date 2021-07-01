Babcock & Wilcox Assists Amager Resource Center's Application to E.U. to Fund Innovative Carbon Capture Project in Denmark

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Babcock & Wilcox Assists Amager Resource Center's Application to E.U. to Fund Innovative Carbon Capture Project in Denmark

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) (NYSE: BW) Environmental announced today that it will support Amager Resource Center’s (ARC) application for more than €120 million ($140 million USD) in European Union funding to build an advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) capture facility at ARC’s Amager-Bakke (Copenhill) waste-to-energy facility in Copenhagen, Denmark.

B&W has submitted a letter of support for ARC’s funding application to the E.U.’s Innovation Fund and intends to collaborate closely with Italy-based Saipem and Denmark-based Novozymes to develop the project if funding is approved and ARC selects the team’s proposal.

B&W will utilize its significant operational and engineering knowledge of the facility’s process systems as well as its SolveBright regenerable solvent technology to facilitate an integrated design. B&W previously designed and supplied the combustion and emissions control systems, including the advanced DynaGrate® waste-to-energy combustion grate, for the state-of-the-art Copenhill plant.

“B&W’s ClimateBright decarbonization technologies, including our SolveBright regenerable solvent process, have positioned us as a clear leader in combatting greenhouse gas emissions and climate change worldwide,” said Kenneth Young, B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We’re excited to build on our strong relationship with ARC and leverage our market-leading technology to support its funding application for this important project. We’re also pleased to help Copenhagen meet its objective to become the first carbon-neutral world capital by 2025.”

As part of the ClimAid Copenhagen initiative, ARC announced plans to install CO2-capture technology at Copenhill and capture and sequester 500,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.

“It is crucial that the private sector invests in the green transition. ARC is pleased that B&W – with their significant insights to the plant as the technology provider and O&M (operations and maintenance) supplier – has announced its dedication to maturing carbon capture by developing enzyme-accelerated methods to capture CO2,” said Jacob H. Simonsen, Chief Executive Officer at Amager Resource Center. “B&W’s CCS technology (SolveBright), together with developing enzyme-accelerated alternatives to traditional methods of carbon capture, will help to build knowledge and can potentially make the process more effective and sustainable, resulting in reduced cost for the green transformation. It is in the interest of ARC, Denmark and the global climate.”

SolveBright technology is part of B&W’s complete suite of ClimateBright decarbonization technologies and was developed by B&W in conjunction with university researchers. The patented technology was successfully piloted by B&W, in addition to being selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to be the first technology used by the U.S. National Carbon Capture Center’s scrubbing system.

To learn more about B&W’s ClimateBright decarbonization technologies, please visit babcock.com%2Fdecarbonization.

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises is a leader in energy and environmental products and services for power and industrial markets worldwide. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to funding for, and B&W’s potential participation in, the building of an advanced carbon dioxide (CO2) capture facility at ARC’s Amager-Bakke (Copenhill) waste-to-energy facility in Copenhagen, Denmark. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210701005860r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005860/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment