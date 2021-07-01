Logo
Discover Financial Services Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release on July 21, 2021 and Conference Call on July 22, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) plans to report its second quarter 2021 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. The earnings release will be available through Discover's Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestorrelations.discover.com.

A conference call to discuss the firm's results, outlook and related matters will be held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. Central time. The live audio webcast will be accessible to the general public through Discover’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestorrelations.discover.com. An audio replay will be available on the website following the call.

About Discover

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is a digital banking and payment services company with one of the most recognized brands in U.S. financial services. Since its inception in 1986, the company has become one of the largest card issuers in the United States. The company issues the Discover card, America's cash rewards pioneer, and offers private student loans, personal loans, home loans, checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit through its banking business. It operates the Discover Global Network comprised of Discover Network, with millions of merchant and cash access locations; PULSE, one of the nation's leading ATM/debit networks; and Diners Club International, a global payments network with acceptance around the world. For more information, visit www.discover.com%2Fcompany.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210701005902r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005902/en/

