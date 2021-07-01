Logo
Navient to announce second quarter 2021 results on July 27, host earnings call on July 28

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

WILMINGTON, Del., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient ( NAVI), a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions, today announced it will release its 2021 second-quarter financial results on Navient.com/investors after market close on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Navient will host a conference call to review results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 8 a.m. ET.

Navient will notify investors when earnings results have been issued by a news release over a wire service and on Twitter @Navient. In addition, the earnings results will also be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website.

To access the conference call, dial 855-838-4156 (USA and Canada) or 267-751-3600 (international) and use access code 5860986 starting at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast will be available on Navient.com/investors. Supplemental financial information and presentation slides used during the company’s investor conference call will be available on the company’s website no later than the call’s start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available via the company’s website approximately two hours after the call’s conclusion. A telephone replay may be accessed approximately two hours after the call through August 11, 2021, at 855-859-2056 (USA and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international), with access code 5860986.

About Navient
Navient ( NAVI) is a leading provider of education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels. We help our clients and millions of Americans achieve success through technology-enabled financing, services, and support. Learn more at Navient.com.

Contact:
Media: Paul Hartwick, 302-283-4026, [email protected]

Nathan Rutledge, 703-984-6801, [email protected]

