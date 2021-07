KLA Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Date

PR Newswire

MILPITAS, Calif., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) today announced that the company will review fourth quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 2 p.m. PT. The company's results will be published on the same day after the stock market closes, as well as supplemental disclosures including a shareholder letter and earnings slide presentation.

All earnings disclosures as well as the live earnings webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of KLA's website at ir.kla.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted after the event.

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at www.kla.com (KLAC-F).

