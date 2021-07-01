Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions: AIO, NCV, NCZ, CBH, and ACV

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Certain Virtus Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions: AIO, NCV, NCZ, CBH, and ACV

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HARTFORD, Conn., July 1, 2021

HARTFORD, Conn., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE: AIO), Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE: NCV), Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE: NCZ), Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE: CBH), and Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV) announced the following distribution declarations on their respective common shares:

VIR_logo_funds_2C_Logo.jpg

Fund

Distribution Per
Common Share

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

$0.1250

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund

$0.0425

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

$0.0375

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund

$0.0460

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

$0.1670

The distributions will be payable on August 2, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 12, 2021 with an ex-dividend date of July 9, 2021.

The amounts of distributions reported in this notice are estimates only and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the distributions will depend on the fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The fund or your broker will send shareholders a Form 1099-DIV for the calendar year that will tell shareholders what distributions to report for federal income tax purposes.

About the Funds

Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II each have an investment objective to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and high current income with income as a secondary objective. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund's investment objectives are to provide a high level of income and to return at least $9.835 per common share (the original net asset value per common share of beneficial interest before deducting offering costs of $0.02 per share) to holders of common shares on or about September 1, 2024. Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund's investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss.

Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc. became the investment adviser of each fund, other than AIO, effective February 1, 2021 and of AIO effective February 26, 2021. Allianz Global Investors continues to manage each fund in a subadvisory capacity.

For more information on these funds, contact shareholder services at 800-254-5197, by email at [email protected], or through the closed-end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

Fund Risks

An investment in a fund is subject to risk, including the risk of possible loss of principal. A fund's shares may be worth less upon their sale than what an investor paid for them. Shares of closed-end funds may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. For more information about each fund's investment objective and risks, please see the fund's annual report. A copy of the fund's most recent annual report may be obtained free of charge by contacting "Shareholder Services" as set forth at the end of this press release.

About Allianz Global Investors

Allianz Global Investors or AllianzGI is a leading active asset manager with over 750 investment professionals in 25 offices worldwide and manages assets for individuals, families and institutions. The investment team has extensive experience managing closed-end funds and a differentiated, multi-asset approach based on fundamental research designed to dynamically allocate across convertible securities and equities.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. For more information, visit www.virtus.com.

favicon.png?sn=NE31071&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/certain-virtus-closed-end-funds-declare-monthly-distributions-aio-ncv-ncz-cbh-and-acv-301324684.html

SOURCE Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund; Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund; Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II; Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund; Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE31071&Transmission_Id=202107011630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE31071&DateId=20210701
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment