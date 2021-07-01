Leidos Announces Leadership Changes as Part of Ongoing Optimization Efforts

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Leidos Announces Leadership Changes as Part of Ongoing Optimization Efforts

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., July 1, 2021

RESTON, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (

NYSE:LDOS, Financial), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, today announced leadership changes as part of ongoing efforts to optimize internal processes and develop talent.

leidos_logo_4817_21071_.jpg

The following changes are effective Monday, July 5:

  • Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Paul Engola will serve as EVP, National Security Space, leading a strategic effort, in cooperation with all business groups, to help chart the way forward in this emerging market. Previously, Engola served as deputy group president for Leidos' former Defense and Intelligence Group, as well as in various roles within Lockheed Martin Space Systems. George Reiter, senior vice president for Leidos' Human Resources Centers of Excellence, will act as CHRO while a thoughtful search for a replacement is conducted.

  • Jim Cantor, chief of Performance Excellence and Strategic Partnerships, has announced his intent to retire this year and, as part of that transition, change to consulting employee status. Consequently, the company is creating a Corporate Operations role to drive operational performance and the implementation of strategic functional initiatives. This role will include the responsibilities of Performance Excellence and Strategic Partnerships, as well as Corporate Real Estate and Facilities, Security Operations, Marketing and Communications, and Corporate Strategy and Special Projects. Vicki Schmanske, current Intelligence Group president, will assume the role of EVP, Corporate Operations. Prior to her current role, Vicki held roles at Leidos including chief administrative officer, and deputy president and chief operations officer for Leidos' Health Group. She also brings expertise from various leadership roles at Lockheed Martin.

  • Roy Stevens, current head of Business Development and Strategy, will succeed Vicki as president of the Intelligence Group. Previous to his current role, Stevens spent 20 years with Lockheed Martin in a variety of executive level positions both in program execution and business development, for multiple lines of business. Bill Bender, senior vice president and strategic account executive, will act as chief of Business Development while a search for a replacement is conducted.

"These leaders have demonstrated their commitment to the Leidos team and expertise in multiple fields," said Roger Krone, Leidos chairman and CEO. "As we continue to grow as an enterprise, we must adjust to the changes we will see in our addressable markets. Our ability to remain flexible and agile in addressing customer needs is vital to our success."

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 40,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $12.30 billion for the fiscal year ended January 1, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

Contact:

Melissa Dueñas


(571) 526-6850


[email protected]




Brandon VerVelde


(571) 526-6257


[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH31217&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leidos-announces-leadership-changes-as-part-of-ongoing-optimization-efforts-301324669.html

SOURCE Leidos

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH31217&Transmission_Id=202107011631PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH31217&DateId=20210701
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment