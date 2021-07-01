Vesta Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

PR Newswire

MEXICO CITY, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: VESTA) ("Vesta") is pleased to invite you to its conference call to discuss the second quarter results of 2021.

The call will take place:

Thursday, July 22, 2021

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

(9:00 a.m. Mexico City time)

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-877-705-6003

International, toll: +1-201-493-6725

Mexico, toll-free: +1 800-522-0034

If you would like to receive a call instead of dialing in, please use this link at least 5 minutes before the call

Call replay will be available starting July 22 until August 5 and can be accessed by dialing:

US, toll-free: +1-844-512-2921

International, toll: +1-412-317-6671

Conference ID: 13721189

Vesta's Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results press release will be released after the market close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

About Vesta

Vesta is a best-in-class, fully integrated real estate company that owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and re-develops industrial properties in Mexico. As of March 31, 2020, Vesta owned 189 properties located in modern industrial parks in 15 states of Mexico totaling a GLA of 31.6 million ft2 (2.93 million m2). The Company has multinational clients, which are focused in industries such as e-commerce/retail, aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, logistics, medical devices, and plastics, among others. For additional information visit: www.vesta.com.mx.

