HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Rocket Companies (RKT) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed, Insider Sold Approximately $500MM

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Rocket Companies (RKT) Investors to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Securities Fraud Case Filed, Insider Sold Approximately $500MM

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Hagens_Berman_Sobol_Shapiro_LLP_Logo.jpg

Class Period: Feb. 25, 2021May 5, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 30, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/RKT
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
844-916-0895

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) Securities Class Action:

Since going public in August 2020, Rocket and senior management have repeatedly emphasized record loan originations and gain-on-sale margins and have downplayed competitive threats to the company's business.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) Rocket faced increasing competition that resulted in contracting gain-on-sale margins, (2) Rocket was engaged in a price war with its primary competitors in the wholesale market, further compressing margins, and (3) these adverse trends were accelerating such that Rocket's gain-on-sale margins were on track to plummet at least 140 basis points for the first six months of 2021.

Investors began to learn the truth, according to the complaint, on May 5, 2021 when Rocket and senior management announced the company's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Among other things, defendants slashed gain-on-sale margin guidance for Q2 2021 to 2.65 – 2.95% and blamed pressure on loan pricing and a product mix shift to Rocket's lower margin Partner Network segment.

This news sent the price of Rocket shares crashing lower. Two days before these revelations, on March 29, 2021, Rocket's founder, former CEO and Chairman (Daniel Gilbert) sold 20.2 million Rocket shares for gross proceeds of nearly $500 million.

"We're focused on investors' losses and proving defendants knew Rocket's business was increasingly pressured by competitive and interest rate factors when they downplayed these matters," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you are a Rocket investor and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Rocket should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation. More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

favicon.png?sn=DC31063&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagens-berman-national-trial-attorneys-encourages-rocket-companies-rkt-investors-to-contact-firms-attorneys-now-securities-fraud-case-filed-insider-sold-approximately-500mm-301324657.html

SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC31063&Transmission_Id=202107011630PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC31063&DateId=20210701
  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment