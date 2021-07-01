Logo
US Indexes Close With Gains to Start 3rd Quarter Thursday

S&P 500 gains 0.52%

Author's Avatar
Julie Young
Jul 01, 2021

Summary

  • 364,000 Americans filed jobless claims.
  • Energy led sector gains.
  • Altair Resources rose 108.33%.
Article's Main Image

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,633.53 on Thursday with a gain of 131.02 points or 0.38%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,319.94 for a gain of 22.44 points or 0.52%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,522.38 for a gain of 18.42 points or 0.13%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 15.36 for a loss of 0.47 points or -2.97%.

Thursday’s market movers

U.S. stocks gained Thursday, kicking of the beginning of the third quarter. The S&P 500 reported another record closing high.

Investors were pleased with the day’s unemployment report, which showed weekly jobless claims at a new pandemic low. Around 364,000 Americans filed jobless claims, down from 415,000 in the previous week. Continuing jobless claims were 3.469 million, up slightly from 3.413 million.

Across the sectors, energy and utilities led gains. The iShares Semiconductor ETF (

SOXX, Financial) led sector losses with a return of 1.43%.

In other news:

  • From the manufacturing sector, the Markit Manufacturing PMI was unchanged at 62.1 in June and the ISM Manufacturing PMI decreased to 60.6 from 61.2.
  • Construction spending decreased 0.3% in May following an increase of 1%.
  • The Treasury held auctions for four-week bills at a rate of 0.050% and eight-week bills at a rate of 0.045%.
  • Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage market survey. The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.98%, down from 3.02%. The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.26%, down from 2.34%.

Across the board:

  • Krispy Kreme (DNUT, Financial) priced its initial public offering at $17 a share and gained approximately 23% in its first day of trading.
  • Altair Resources (AAEEF, Financial) soared 108.33%.
  • Marin Software (MRIN, Financial) gained 40.54%.
  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY, Financial) rose 5.08%.

Small-cap stocks

In small caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,329.34 for a gain of 18.80 points or 0.81%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,383.77 for a gain of 8.93 points or 0.65%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,511.21 for a gain of 74.43 points or 0.48%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,380.32 for a gain of 101.22 points or 0.90%.

Other notable indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,717.04 for a gain of 20.92 points or 0.78%; the S&P 100 at 1,974.69 for a gain of 9.94 points or 0.51%; the Nasdaq 100 at 14,560.05 for a gain of 5.25 points or 0.036%; the Russell 3000 at 2,583.20 for a gain of 12.54 points or 0.49%; the Russell 1000 at 2,432.37 for a gain of 11.23 points or 0.46%; the Wilshire 5000 at 45,199.50 for a gain of 228.43 points or 0.51%; and the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index at 841.82 for a gain of 6.13 points or 0.73%.

Disclosures

I am/we are Long MRIN, SOXX
