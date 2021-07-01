Stillwater Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares S&P 100 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Eli Lilly and Co

- New Purchases: OEF, IJS, LLY,
- Added Positions: IVV, IWM, XLK, IWR, XLF, XLV, XLE, XLI, RIO, XLU, SPY, XLC, SCHX, CVX, DOW, PSX, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, FB, V, COP, NKE, DE, GOOG, SBUX, COST, CMCSA, CMI, DEO, GS, INTC, KMB, MRK, ORCL, PEP, USB, CSCO, KO, BAX,
For the details of Stillwater Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stillwater+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Stillwater Investment Management, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 220,990 shares, 25.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82%
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 131,540 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 356,868 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,935 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,443 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $179.36 and $196.18, with an estimated average price of $189.46. The stock is now traded at around $197.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (IJS)
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $110.44, with an estimated average price of $104.5. The stock is now traded at around $106.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Stillwater Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Stillwater Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Stillwater Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Stillwater Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Stillwater Investment Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment