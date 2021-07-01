Stillwater Investment Management, LLC Buys iShares S&P 100 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Eli Lilly and Co

New Purchases: OEF, IJS, LLY,

Stillwater, MN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares S&P 100 ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Stillwater Investment Management, LLC owns 82 stocks with a total value of $376 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Stillwater Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stillwater+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 220,990 shares, 25.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.82% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 131,540 shares, 8.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 356,868 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 151,935 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,443 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $179.36 and $196.18, with an estimated average price of $189.46. The stock is now traded at around $197.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.12 and $110.44, with an estimated average price of $104.5. The stock is now traded at around $106.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Stillwater Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $231.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.