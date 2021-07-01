General Mills: Get Ready for a Shocking Inflation Hit

More and more professional investors seem to be leaving behind their inflation fears due to repeated reassurances from the Federal Reserve that any and all inflationary pressures are due to temporary supply chain bottlenecks caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing economic recovery.

According to Bank of America’s ( BAC, Financial) June Global Fund Manager Survey, nearly three-quarters of fund managers now think higher inflation numbers will be temporary and will quickly fall back to normal. The survey, which covers 224 panelists with $667 billion under management, ran June 4 to June 10.

However, despite their rosy outlooks, fund managers certainly aren’t ignoring the possibility of higher inflation being long term. In fact, the same survey found that trades built around long-term inflation are now the most overdone in the market, particularly commodities trades.

The truth is that inflation numbers are difficult to predict because there are too many moving parts. That’s why investors still have plenty of reasons to be worried, and with the annual rate of inflation having already reached 5% in May, many are too nervous to disregard the possibility of inflation running rampant.

On Wednesday, consumer staple foods producer General Mills ( GIS, Financial) become the latest company to reiterate this very real danger when it announced that it expects to face inflation of 7% this year. Clearly, cost pressures are continuing to build in the food market – and it’s not like consumers can choose to just not buy food.

Dealing with the costs

“While I don’t want to get too specific at the segment level, what I will tell you is all of our segments are experiencing higher inflation,” Kofi Bruce, General Mills’ chief financial officer, told analysts on an earnings conference call Wednesday. The company also noted that its cost increases are the highest it has experienced in a decade.

The company said it expects to be able to deal with rising costs this year. Bruce listed “strategic revenue management, both list pricing, price pack optimization, trade optimization” as things that will help General Mills yield enough to cover its inflation expectations.

General Mills said that it plans to cover more than half of the cost increases by internal efficiency and cost-cutting measures. However, whatever costs General Mills does not absorb will be passed on to consumers, affecting the consumer price index.

Once increases in prices and reductions in the amount of food included in each package are implemented, they are highly unlikely to ever be reversed as doing so would cut into the company’s profits. This is not what transitory inflation looks like – once inflation hits grocery store shelves, it’s there to stay.

Commodity prices on a tear

General Mills won’t be the only company facing a strong headwind from inflation. In fact, its inflation expectations paint a cautionary picture for all companies that will be similarly affected by commodity price increases.

Commodity prices have been on a tear this year. Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at the Bleakley Advisory Group, had the following to say in a Thursday note in response to General Mills’ comments:

“Higher food prices are of course a major input for General Mills and if you didn’t see what has happened to row crops this week, corn is up 15% in 4 days (yesterday, less than expected acreage plans were announced by the USDA) to a 6 week high and is approaching an 8 (year) high. Soybean prices are up 10% this week after the USDA also said acres committed to soybeans was also below expectations.”

Higher food costs, coupled with higher housing costs, will result in an increasing cost of living. That, in turn, will make the cost of labor more expensive as workers will need higher wages in order to make ends meet (and they will be more likely to leave jobs that offer no hope of keeping the bills paid).

Commodity exchange-traded funds also point toward higher inflationary pressures than many seem to be expecting. For example, the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG) ETF is up 30.49% year to date, more than doubling the year-to-date return of the S&P 500.

Conclusion

Higher inflation is expected to contribute to a reduction in demand for General Mills’ pre-packaged food products, as customers might go for cheaper options. The company now guides for comparable sales to drop between 1% and 3% in fiscal 2022 compared to fiscal 2021. Adjusted profits are expected to either be flat or fall as much as 2%.

Instead of trusting Wall Street polls, which are mainly focused on keeping stock prices high, investors who want to keep an eye on inflationary pressures may want to pay more attention to staple food companies like General Mills as well as commodities prices. Inflation will inevitably have an effect on every company, and investors who are focused on the long term can’t afford to ignore it.