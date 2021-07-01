ATSG Announces New President of Airline Subsidiary Omni Air International

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATSG) today announced that Omni Air International, LLC, an airline subsidiary of ATSG, has appointed Dan Orcutt as president of the passenger airline, effective immediately. Jeff Crippen, who has served as president since 2008, will remain the chief executive officer of the airline until his retirement at the end of the year.

Orcutt has been the chief operating officer of Omni since 2017. He has been the company’s FAA Accountable Executive with responsibility and authority for all matters relating to flight operations, maintenance, system operations control, technology, safety, security, and travel. He is also a current and qualified Boeing 777 Captain.

Prior to joining Omni, Orcutt served 26 years active duty in the US Air Force, retiring as a Brigadier General in November 2017. Along the way, he served as a White House Fellow at NASA Headquarters, in the strategy division of two Air Operations Centers, and flew in numerous named Operations, most recently as a flying wing commander in combat over Iraq and Syria from 2015-2016. As the Vice Commander of 1st Air Force, he assisted the commander in organizing, equipping, and operating air defense forces in support of Northern Command and providing defense support to civil authorities during natural disasters.

Orcutt is a distinguished graduate of the US Naval Academy and has three master’s degrees in Aerospace Management, National Security Strategy, and National Resource Strategy. He has served on the Board of Governors for the Civil Air Patrol and participates in various volunteer community service programs.

"I'm pleased to appoint Dan to lead Omni into the future," Crippen remarked. "The airline will benefit greatly from his extraordinary experience and his long record of leadership excellence."

Crippen joined Omni as president and CEO in 2008. Under his leadership, Omni has become the leader in passenger flying for the U.S. military, other government agencies, and commercial charter programs. Prior to joining Omni, he capped a 20-year career at Wichita-based Ryan International Airlines as president and chief executive officer.

"Jeff has had a tremendous career at Omni, transforming the airline from a simple charter service provider to a global leader in governmental flying and innovative commercial charter solutions,” said Rich Corrado, president and chief executive officer of ATSG. “Jeff is a recognized and respected leader who has developed a flexible, nimble organization that is responsive to changes in the market as well as the needs of its customers.”

About Omni Air International, LLC

Omni Air International, LLC is an FAR Part 121 and IOSA registered airline headquartered at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It specializes in worldwide passenger charter flights and ACMI leasing, principally to commercial customers and U.S. and allied governments, using its exceptional fleet of 15 Boeing 767 and 777 aircraft. Omni is a wholly owned subsidiary of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. To learn more, visit www.oai.aero.

About Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and cargo and passenger air transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers and other companies that outsource their cargo and passenger air lift requirements. ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world's largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft. Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services. ATSG's subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions, Inc.; Airborne Maintenance and Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air Services, Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management, Inc.; and Omni Air International, LLC. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005926/en/