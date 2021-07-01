Logo
Idaho First Bank Announces Zak Sundsten as VP, Commercial Relationship Manager

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEND, Ore., July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) ( IDFB) announces Zak Sundsten as Vice President (VP), Commercial Relationship Manager in the Bank’s Bend, Oregon Loan Production Office (LPO).

As VP, Commercial Relationship Manager, Zak works directly with local businesses, providing them with commercial lending services. Prior to joining the Bank, Zak served as VP, Commercial Relationship Manager for Umpqua Bank and has over 24 years of experience working in the Central Oregon market.

“I’m excited to be working for a true community bank that is dedicated to the successes of the businesses and residents of Central Oregon. Both new and existing clients can expect fast, flexible, and professional service from myself and the rest of the Bend team,” stated Zak Sundsten, VP, Commercial Relationship Manager.

“Going above and beyond for his customers, Zak is always looking for creative solutions to support their individual and unique needs. It’s not just about banking for him...it’s about providing the best service experience possible,” said Steve Ferber, SVP, Area Market Leader of Idaho First Bank.

Beginning his banking career in 1997, Zak completed Western School of Commercial Lending in 2005 and Commercial Lending School in 2006. Zak is actively involved in the local community and serves as a Financial Services Representative on the board of directors for the Economic Development for Central Oregon. As an Oregon native, Zak currently resides in Bend where he enjoys spending time with his family and working on home improvement projects.

“Zak’s breadth of experience and success in commercial lending along with his active community involvement has made him a great addition to our team in Bend,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO of Idaho First Bank.

About Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank (IFB) is a full-service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 and headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First and Community First motto, IFB serves the greater southwest Idaho communities with five additional branches located in New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa, Boise, and a Loan Production Office (LPO) in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

CONTACT
Stacey Divine
Chief Marketing Officer - Idaho First Bank
208-634-1000 - [email protected]

