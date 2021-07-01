Ocugen, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

Investors with losses of $100,000 are encouraged to contact the firm before August 17, 2021; click here to submit trade information



​LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ( OCGN) investors that acquired shares between February 2, 2021 and June 2, 2021. Investors have until August 17, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email , or click here to join the case.

The investigation focuses on whether Ocugen issued misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. On May 26, 2021, Ocugen announced that it planned to submit to the FDA an Emergency Use Authorization (“EUA”) application for COVAXIN, a COVID-19 vaccine, in June 2021. On June 10, 2021, Ocugen announced that it “will no longer pursue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for COVAXIN,” instead choosing to “pursue submission of a biologics license application (BLA) for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVAXIN.” Ocugen’s Chairman and CEO stated, “Although we were close to finalizing our EUA application for submission, we received a recommendation from the FDA to pursue a BLA path,” and that “this will extend our timelines.” Shares of Ocugen fell by more than 24% in intraday trading on the same day, based on this news.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 17, 2021.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

[email protected]

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising