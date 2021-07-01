Logo
ATHIRA PHARMA, INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington against Athira Pharma, Inc.

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS AUGUST 24, 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of investors that purchased Athira Pharma, Inc. ("Athira" or
the "Company") (NASDAQ: ATHA) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's September 2020 initial public offering ("IPO" or the "Offering") at $17.00 share.

Wolf_Haldenstein_Adler_Freeman_Logo.jpg

All investors who purchased Athira Pharma, Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Athira Pharma, Inc., you may, no later than August 24, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Athira Pharma, Inc.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

Athira is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegeneration.

On June 17, 2021, after the market closed, Athira announced that it had placed its president and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Leen Kawas ("Kawas"), on leave pending a review of actions stemming from doctoral research she conducted while at Washington State University ("WSU").

The same day, STAT published an article stating that WSU was investigating claims that Dr. Kawas "published several papers containing altered images while she was a graduate student." These papers "are foundational to Athira's efforts to treat Alzheimer's" because they "established that a particular molecule affects the activity of HGF." Though Athira is developing a different molecule than the one Kawas examined in the papers at issue, her "doctoral work laid the biological groundwork that Athira continues to use in their approach to treating Alzheimer's."

On this news, the Company's share price fell $7.09, or approximately 39%, to close at $11.15 per share on June 18, 2021.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Patrick Donovan, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

favicon.png?sn=NY31150&sd=2021-07-01 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/athira-pharma-inc--class-action-alert-wolf-haldenstein-adler-freeman--herz-llp-announces-that-a-securities-class-action-lawsuit-has-been-filed-in-the-united-states-district-court-for-the-western-district-of-washington-against--301324645.html

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY31150&Transmission_Id=202107011715PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY31150&DateId=20210701
