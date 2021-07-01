Novanta to Present at the 21st Annual CJS Securities New Ideas Summer (Virtual) Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Novanta Inc. (Nasdaq:NOVT) (the "Company"), a trusted technology partner to medical and advanced technology equipment manufacturers, announced today that Robert Buckley, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the 21st Annual CJS Securities New Ideas Summer Conference on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, which is being held virtually.

About Novanta

Novanta is a leading global supplier of core technology solutions that give medical and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) a competitive advantage. We combine deep proprietary technology expertise and competencies in photonics, vision and precision motion with a proven ability to solve complex technical challenges. This enables Novanta to engineer core components and sub-systems that deliver extreme precision and performance, tailored to our customers’ demanding applications. The driving force behind our growth is the team of innovative professionals who share a commitment to innovation and customer success. Novanta’s common shares are quoted on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “NOVT”.

