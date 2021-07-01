Cerence Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Adtalem Global Education to Join S&P SmallCap 600

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, July 1, 2021
NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerence Inc (NASD: CRNC) will replace Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Adtalem Global Education will replace Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASD: BPFH) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 7. S&P 500 constituent SVB Financial Group (NASD: SIVB) completed its acquisition of Boston Private Financial Holdings today.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
July 7, 2021
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Cerence
CRNC
Information Technology
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Adtalem Global Education
ATGE
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Adtalem Global Education
ATGE
Consumer Discretionary
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Boston Private Finl Hldgs
BPFH
Financials
