Cerence Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Adtalem Global Education to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerence Inc (NASD: CRNC) will replace Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Adtalem Global Education will replace Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASD: BPFH) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, July 7. S&P 500 constituent SVB Financial Group (NASD: SIVB) completed its acquisition of Boston Private Financial Holdings today.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective

Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector July 7, 2021 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Cerence CRNC Information Technology

S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Adtalem Global Education ATGE Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Adtalem Global Education ATGE Consumer Discretionary

S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Boston Private Finl Hldgs BPFH Financials

