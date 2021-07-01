Logo
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Citigroup Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 01, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, The Hershey Co, sells Citigroup Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $608 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+omega+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC
  1. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 325,737 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 751,891 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.03%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,387 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,408 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
  5. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 102,409 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (DGS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $53.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $85.92, with an estimated average price of $85.24. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $432.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $364.3 and $394.32, with an estimated average price of $383.55. The stock is now traded at around $395.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 751,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $82.43, with an estimated average price of $82.24. The stock is now traded at around $82.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 55.70%. The purchase prices were between $72.23 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.49. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 159.21%. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $33.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $139.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 46.2%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC still held 5,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23.33%. The sale prices were between $94.78 and $99.7, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC still held 7,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC keeps buying

