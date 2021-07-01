Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Citigroup Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF

New Purchases: DGS, HSY, BND, IVV, VOO, SCHW, COP, AMLP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund, The Hershey Co, sells Citigroup Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC owns 222 stocks with a total value of $608 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 325,737 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61% JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 751,891 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,387 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,408 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% Chevron Corp (CVX) - 102,409 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $53.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $85.92, with an estimated average price of $85.24. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $432.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $364.3 and $394.32, with an estimated average price of $383.55. The stock is now traded at around $395.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 751,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $82.43, with an estimated average price of $82.24. The stock is now traded at around $82.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 55.70%. The purchase prices were between $72.23 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.49. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 159.21%. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $33.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $139.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 46.2%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC still held 5,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23.33%. The sale prices were between $94.78 and $99.7, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC still held 7,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.