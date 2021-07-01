Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Sells Citigroup Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, iShares Core High Dividend ETF

- New Purchases: DGS, HSY, BND, IVV, VOO, SCHW, COP, AMLP,
- Added Positions: JPST, BSV, DLS, SCHF, FNDE, IEMG, FNDF, AEPPZ, GILD, BDX, ENB, STZ, SCHM, VBR, SCHD, SCHA, VOE, AEP, FNDA, MPC, RSP, DAL, DIS, WMT, VZ, INTC, SCHP, FHI, SCHE, SCHZ, VUG, VWO, NEEPP, NEEPP, BK, GNTX, IBM, PFE, KMI, PSX, VMW, TJX, SCHC, SPG, PM, VTRS, GE, STIP, STCN, EFA, MO, MMM,
- Reduced Positions: ODFL, LOGI, ACN, AON, TAP, C, DHR, TFC, HDV, AAPL, WRK, NVR, HD, JCI, LOW, SHW, V, MKL, UNP, MA, SCHX, MLM, AMT, EMR, ADBE, MELI, WY, VFC, UPS, SYY, QCOM, PEP, PAYX, ORCL, NKE, BRK.B, BMY, MCD, ETN, CSX, KO, D, WSM, VTR, RDS.B, AMGN, FAST, XOM, APLE, KHC, FTV, DOW, IGSB, EEM, EMB, ALL, IEFA, IWR, ARCC, MDT, CHKP, CHCO, ADP, LAMR, KR, KLAC, DE, GD, AMAT, SO, SJM, TXN, IVZ, HRB, WPC,
- Sold Out: ITW,
- Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL) - 325,737 shares, 13.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 751,891 shares, 6.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.03%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 74,387 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,408 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45%
- Chevron Corp (CVX) - 102,409 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund. The purchase prices were between $51.29 and $55.14, with an estimated average price of $53.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $173.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.4 and $85.92, with an estimated average price of $85.24. The stock is now traded at around $85.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,495 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $397.82 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $418.63. The stock is now traded at around $432.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 587 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $364.3 and $394.32, with an estimated average price of $383.55. The stock is now traded at around $395.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 593 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,738 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.03%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 751,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 32.45%. The purchase prices were between $82 and $82.43, with an estimated average price of $82.24. The stock is now traded at around $82.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (DLS)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 55.70%. The purchase prices were between $72.23 and $77.75, with an estimated average price of $75.49. The stock is now traded at around $74.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company (FNDE)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $31.86. The stock is now traded at around $32.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 24,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 159.21%. The purchase prices were between $32.1 and $34.94, with an estimated average price of $33.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 18,806 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 46.76%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $139.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.Reduced: Citigroup Inc (C)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 46.2%. The sale prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $71.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC still held 5,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)
Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 23.33%. The sale prices were between $94.78 and $99.7, with an estimated average price of $97.12. The stock is now traded at around $97.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC still held 7,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.
