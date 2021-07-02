Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the Growing Southwest Wealth Market

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends S&P 500 Map Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Sonora Investment Management to Join Focus as a New Partner Firm, Expanding Focus' Presence in the Growing Southwest Wealth Market

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Sonora Investment Management, LLC ("Sonora"), an Arizona-based registered investment adviser (RIA) with offices in Phoenix and Tucson, has entered into an agreement to join the Focus partnership. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded more than thirty years ago and a leading presence in the Southwest, Sonora provides comprehensive investment and wealth management services to a national client base of predominantly high net worth individuals and families. Sonora specializes in customized portfolio construction, including proprietary fundamental research and security selection, with a specific expertise in active fixed income and equity management. Sonora is led by co-founders, Brad Toland and Doug Rogers, together with Tim Wilcox, Graham Gaines, and Mike Arko.

"Finding a strategic partner that could position us for accelerated growth, while at the same time help ensure the continuity of our business over the long term, was very important to us," said Graham Gaines, Partner of Sonora. "We chose Focus because they truly understand the importance of maintaining our entrepreneurial independence," added Brad Toland, Co-Founder and Partner of Sonora. "We also deeply value their M&A expertise and long track record of helping their partner firms enhance their organic growth. We are excited to embark on this next chapter of our evolution in partnership with Focus."

"We are thrilled to welcome Sonora as our sixth partner firm and 15th M&A transaction so far this year," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "Sonora exemplifies all the attributes that make our partner firms so successful: a fiduciary mindset that places clients first, an entrepreneurial and energetic leadership team, and growth objectives that will utilize Focus' scale, capital and M&A expertise. Sonora will further diversify our partnership and expand our presence in the Southwest, a large and growing wealth market. We look forward to supporting the Sonora team as they continue their strong growth trajectory."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Sonora Investment Management, LLC

Sonora Investment Management, LLC is an independent registered investment adviser based in Phoenix and Tucson, AZ. The firm provides personalized asset management and financial planning services to high net worth individuals, families, and institutions and has expertise in the individual selection of equities and fixed income securities for their clients. For more information about Sonora, please visit www.invmgmt.com

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact Information

Tina Madon
Senior Vice President
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Focus Financial Partners
P: +1-646-813-2909
[email protected]

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653999/Sonora-Investment-Management-to-Join-Focus-as-a-New-Partner-Firm-Expanding-Focus-Presence-in-the-Growing-Southwest-Wealth-Market

img.ashx?id=653999

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment